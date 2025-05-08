Health and Wisdom® Celebrates 25 Years Magnesium Excellence

Magnesium Oil - Topical Magnesium - Topical Magnesium Chloride - Best Magnesium Products -

Health and Wisdom® has focused on supporting wellness, selecting USP (medical) grade natural topical magnesium chloride as its base.

ARCOLA, MO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A quarter-century of dedication to magnesium-based wellness has marked a significant milestone. This year, Health & Wisdomobserves its 25th anniversary, reflecting on decades of contribution to the field of health and wellness with its topical magnesium products.Founded in 2000, the organization emerged with a focus on USP (medical) grade magnesium chloride sourced directly as a liquid from deep in the earth here in the USA. Over the years, the company has maintained its commitment to quality and innovation, remaining consistent in its specialized approach to providing the purest, safest, highest quality topical magnesium oil products.Milestone Highlights• Established in 1999First topical magnesium products introduced using naturally sourced USP grade magnesium chloride hexahydrate.• Early focus on topical applicationChose to specialize in topical magnesium products and herbal formulas to support health naturally.• Introduced reasonable magnesium pricingMagnesium was being sold at prices that were difficult for the average consumer to afford. Health and Wisdom introduced more reasonable pricing to the market early on.• Quarter-century of continuityMarked 25 years of uninterrupted operations providing superior quality topical magnesium products and herbal formulas. Offers white label and bulk ingredient magnesium sales.Production and SourcingHealth and Wisdomhas focused on supporting wellness, selecting USP (medical) grade natural topical magnesium chloride as its base. This magnesium is sourced as a liquid from an ancient seabed deep underground in the USA, free from contaminants and chemical additives. It is then purified to USP standards. The magnesium is identical to that found in hospitals, clinics and dialysis centers throughout the USA and COA documentation can be provided upon request.Health and Wisdomdoes not add perfumes or dyes to any of its products. They seek to lessen their environmental footprint and are consistently looking for ways to make packaging materials and products more environmentally friendly. Health and Wisdomnever conducts animal testing.Because Health and Wisdomuses USP (United States Pharmacopoeia) grade magnesium chloride hexahydrate as the base in its formulas, customers can use their products with confidence that they are free from heavy metals and contaminants and that they are receiving the most concentrated and effective products available.Evolving with IntentionBecause oral magnesium supplements are not well absorbed and often cause digestive distress, in 1999 the founder of Health and Wisdomwas approached to source the purest, most concentrated, highest quality magnesium chloride available. A natural practitioner intended to test the effectiveness of topical magnesium absorption. The trial results supported the effectiveness of topical magnesium application and Health and Wisdomwas born.When Health and Wisdomwas founded, few people understood the value of using topical magnesium to support health. Today topical magnesium is becoming a rising star in the natural health industry with an expanding customer base. Many studies are showing that topical magnesium can rapidly support the body to replenish this essential mineral and Health and Wisdomis thrilled to meet this new rising need for topical magnesium products and offer new and innovative products containing pure, natural magnesium.Some of Health and Wisdom’s new products include their new hand-made magnesium bar soaps in three refreshing scents: lavender, rosemary with peppermint, and citrus. These soaps are designed to promote improved skin barrier function and rejuvenation. They are lightly scented with natural essential oils.An additional new release is their powerful Magnesium Muscle Recovery for those wishing to decrease the time it takes between strenuous workouts. Magnesium Muscle Recovery contains not only magnesium chloride, needed for muscles and nerves to function optimally, but also dandelion extract and three essential oils specifically chosen to improve muscle performance. This formulation has been well received by the fitness community.Industry PlacementOver the past 25 years, the organization has remained focused on topical magnesium products and herbal formulas. They are proud to sell their products both within the United States and internationally.Health and Wisdomprovides topical magnesium and herbal products to health food stores, natural health practitioners, military, massage therapists, fitness trainers, physical therapists, chiropractors, medical practitioners, midwives, pharmacies, health coaches and others who seek to support health naturally by improving customers’ and clients’ health using pure, safe, high quality topical magnesium. Health and Wisdomoffers white label options and provides magnesium chloride in bulk to companies wishing to add magnesium as an ingredient to their products.Magnesium and WellnessMagnesium continues to be in the spotlight for its role in human biology, particularly in connection with cellular processes, muscular function, and nervous system activity. Topical application has gained broader consideration over the past two decades.Studies in magnesium delivery methods have diversified, and topical use has become an area of continuing interest. The organization’s early commitment to this format has positioned it among a specific set of contributors in this ongoing magnesium conversation.Looking ForwardThe 25-year mark serves as a point for reflection. Over the past few years there has been a noticeable shift toward a more natural approach to supporting health. This has brought greater awareness to the importance of maintaining optimal levels of nutrients and minerals in the body.Health and Wisdomhas been grateful for their customers who have made topical magnesium and herbal formulas a part of their self-care routine, and they look forward to a bright future continuing to share their products with even more people in their quest to support better health naturally.About Health & WisdomFounded in Missouri in 2000, Health and Wisdomfocuses on the production of topical magnesium products. It sources USP (medical) grade magnesium to produce products that are natural and free of dyes, perfumes and harsh chemicals. All products are formulated and packaged in the United States and the company sells within the US and internationally including supporting white label and bulk customers. As Health and Wisdomcelebrates 25 years in business, it wants to thank current customers and invite new customers to experience the benefits of the purest, safest, highest quality topical magnesium.Contact:Health & Wisdom1.877.852.5641health@health-and-wisdom.com

