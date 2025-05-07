Momcozy Launches SniffEase Baby Nasal Aspirator with Hospital-Grade Suction for Gentle and Effective Congestion Relief

Momcozy launches the SniffEase Baby Nasal Aspirator with hospital-grade suction for safe, effective relief. This easy-to-use device not only provides instant congestion relief but also reduces the need for frequent pediatric visits, offering parents peace of mind and a more comfortable experience for their babies.

New York, NY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a global leader in maternal and infant care solutions, today announced the launch of the Momcozy SniffEase Baby Nasal Aspirator, a hospital-grade device engineered to provide safe, gentle and effective relief for infant nasal congestion. This new addition to the Momcozy baby essentials line highlights the brand’s ongoing mission to support parents with practical, innovative solutions that blend science, safety and convenience.

Meeting a Critical Infant Health Need

Babies are especially vulnerable to nasal congestion, or “stuffy nose,” because their narrow nasal passages make it difficult to clear mucus independently. As one of the most common concerns in pediatric care, untreated congestion can disrupt an infant’s sleep, feeding, and overall well-being, causing stress for the entire family.

Yet, research and caregiver feedback reveal that many traditional nasal aspirators are noisy, hard to clean, uncomfortable, or unreliable. This often leads to additional pediatric visits and ongoing frustration for parents seeking an effective home remedy.

Driven by Parent and Expert Insights

The development of SniffEase was guided by in-depth research and input from parents. Momcozy’s product team evaluated existing aspirators to address the most common complaints, such as inconsistent suction, the absence of a gentle mist to loosen mucus, and complex cleaning processes. These insights led to the creation of a thoughtfully designed 2-in-1 electric nasal aspirator that combines gentle misting with effective suction. The result is a safe, easy-to-use solution that delivers reliable relief and meets the real-world needs of families, making it a new mom must-have.

Key Features and Practical Benefits:

2-in-1 Spray and Suction: An integrated fine mist spray gently preps nasal passages by loosening mucus, making aspiration more comfortable and efficient for infants.

An integrated fine mist spray gently preps nasal passages by loosening mucus, making aspiration more comfortable and efficient for infants. Hospital-Grade Suction: With up to 65 KPa of suction power—parents can choose from four adjustable intensity levels to suit different congestion and sensitivity levels.

With up to 65 KPa of suction power—parents can choose from four adjustable intensity levels to suit different congestion and sensitivity levels. 6-Second Auto Mist-Off: After six seconds, the misting function stops automatically to protect delicate nasal tissue, following pediatric guidance for safe use.

After six seconds, the misting function stops automatically to protect delicate nasal tissue, following pediatric guidance for safe use. Whisper-Quiet Operation: At just 43 decibels, the device can be used during naptime or nighttime without disturbing a sleeping baby or causing distress.

At just 43 decibels, the device can be used during naptime or nighttime without disturbing a sleeping baby or causing distress. Streamlined Cleaning: Only two detachable parts simplify cleaning, minimizing bacterial buildup and promoting a more hygienic care experience.

Only two detachable parts simplify cleaning, minimizing bacterial buildup and promoting a more hygienic care experience. FDA 510(k) Cleared & BPA-Free: Made from BPA-free silicone, SniffEase meets strict FDA standards for home use, giving parents peace of mind with medical-grade safety.

Made from BPA-free silicone, SniffEase meets strict FDA standards for home use, giving parents peace of mind with medical-grade safety. Child-Friendly Extras: Optional soft lights and soothing music help distract and calm infants, making the nasal care routine smoother for babies and parents.

Making Daily Care Easier for Families

With its advanced features, SniffEase enables parents to manage mild to moderate nasal congestion at home, helping reduce unnecessary pediatric visits and making daily care less disruptive. Whether you’re a first-time parent or experienced caregiver, this Nasal Aspirator for Baby provides an intuitive, mess-free solution that prioritizes comfort, hygiene, and effectiveness.

By combining fine mist and strong, adjustable suction, SniffEase delivers a practical, easy-to-use, and easy to clean solution that meets moms' most valued needs.

Commitment to Innovation and Comfort

Momcozy continues to enhance family life through ongoing innovation and a clear understanding of parent and baby needs. The launch of SniffEase represents another step in providing accessible, thoughtfully designed products that address daily parenting challenges with compassion. SniffEase allows even the youngest family to breathe easier, sleep better, and thrive.

Availability and Additional Information

The Momcozy Nasal Aspirator is now available to families worldwide through the official Momcozy website and Amazon. Priced at $49.99 USD, it delivers a safe and effective solution for your baby's nasal care needs. To celebrate the launch, enjoy an exclusive 20% discount during the first 10 days—simply use the code NasalCare07 at checkout.

Visit momcozy.com today to learn more, explore helpful product guides, and find answers to your questions. Don't miss the chance to bring comfort to your little one—shop now and save

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has become a leader in the FemTech industry, offering innovative products that support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. Known for its groundbreaking wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products, Momcozy has redefined maternal care and comfort for modern mothers. Loved by over 3.5 million mothers in 60 countries, Momcozy's products are available on major retail platforms such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon, as well as on their official website. To learn more, visit www.momcozy.com



