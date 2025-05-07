Bleakley Financial Group Chooses PKS Investments, a Subsidiary of Binah Capital Group, as Broker-Dealer for Hybrid Advisory Services

Strengthens Binah’s Position as a Partner of Choice for Independent Advisory Firms

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group, Inc. (“Binah Capital”) (NASDAQ: BCG), a leading financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of firms empowering independent financial advisors, announced today that Bleakley Financial Group, a registered investment advisor (RIA) with over $10 Billion in AUM, has selected PKS Investments, a subsidiary of Binah Capital, as its friendly broker-dealer to support its hybrid business model.

This partnership provides Bleakley with the support needed to sustain and strengthen its independence while accessing the scale, infrastructure, and advisor-first resources that define Binah Capital’s hybrid-friendly platform. As part of the Binah Capital family, PKS Investments delivers the operational efficiency, compliance expertise, high-touch servicing, and flexibility that dually licensed independent RIAs require to thrive. With seamless integration across leading custodians and a robust support system, PKS empowers advisory firms like Bleakley to grow their business in a manner best-suited to their model and the needs of their diverse clientele.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bleakley Financial Group to the Binah family of Independent RIA’s supported by PKS Investments,” said Craig Gould, CEO of Binah Capital Group. “This partnership further validates the strength of our open-architecture platform and the confidence that leading entrepreneurial firms place in Binah to deliver the right balance of support and freedom.”

The collaboration underscores Binah Capital’s leading role as a strategic ally to RIAs, providing infrastructure, scale, and personalized support to partners without compromising their independence.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group (“Binah Capital,” “Binah” or the “Company”) is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today’s complex financial landscape. Binah’s portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best in class resources to support their advisory practice. We don’t just offer tools—we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

For more, please visit: www.binahcap.com

Contact:

Binah Capital Investor Relations

ir@binahcap.com

Binah Capital Public Relations

media@binahcap.com

