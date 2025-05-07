GoHealth’s Statement on Recent Allegations in the United States False Claims Act Complaint

GoHealth firmly denies allegations; affirms leadership in regulatory compliance and prioritization of beneficiaries’ needs

CHICAGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, firmly denies the allegations made by the Government in a lawsuit in which the company has been named as a defendant related to events that allegedly occurred between 2016 and 2021. We are disappointed that the Government is pursuing claims against a company that has at all times worked to advance the interests of the Medicare Advantage program and the Medicare beneficiaries it serves.

GoHealth maintains that it complied with the laws that were specifically designed by Congress and HHS to address payments by Medicare Advantage carriers to the brokers that sell their plans. GoHealth denies that it received kickbacks, and similarly, it denies that it placed beneficiaries in suboptimal plans due to compensation from carriers or that it engaged in any form of discrimination.

GoHealth has a history of being a leader in enrolling special needs beneficiaries. Over the last five years, the special needs population represented 17% of the Medicare Advantage population, whereas it represented 35% of GoHealth enrollees. In addition, through the years, GoHealth has differentiated itself in the industry by implementing programs designed to prioritize the beneficiaries’ needs. For example, GoHealth’s Low Income Subsidy (LIS) team focused on determining eligibility of beneficiaries for special government programs, such as the Medicare Savings Program and Medicare Part D Extra Help Program, helping eligible beneficiaries to enroll in those programs at no charge and with no financial benefit to GoHealth. GoHealth’s PlanFit program incentivizes our agents to conduct a proper plan review even when the agents determine and recommend beneficiaries stay in their current plan.

GoHealth strives to lead the way in our industry to ensure Medicare beneficiaries are well served. We share our Government’s goal of ensuring the Medicare industry provides the best possible healthcare for eligible American citizens.

GoHealth intends to vigorously defend itself and we will not be distracted from our purpose and mission to provide our customers with peace of mind in their healthcare decisions so they can focus on living their lives.

About GoHealth, Inc.

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company whose purpose is to compassionately ensure consumers’ peace of mind when making healthcare decisions so they can focus on living life. For many of these consumers, enrolling in a health insurance plan is confusing and difficult, and seemingly small differences between health plans may lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical providers and medicines. GoHealth’s proprietary technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms, powered by over two decades of insurance purchasing behavior, to reimagine the process of matching a health plan to a consumer’s specific needs. Its unbiased, technology-driven marketplace coupled with highly skilled licensed agents has facilitated the enrollment of millions of consumers in Medicare plans since GoHealth’s inception. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

