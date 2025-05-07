LGI Homes is Now Selling at Creekside Estates Near Dallas

TERRELL, Texas, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce that sales have commenced in Creekside Estates in Terrell, Texas. LGI Homes is building 141 lots in this charming community in Kaufman County, offering homebuyers a perfect combination of small-town living, vibrant local attractions and easy access to Dallas.

Creekside Estates is rich with amenities designed for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Residents will enjoy a children’s playground and a swimming pool, already built and ready for use in the neighborhood. In addition, a new park with an additional playground, walking trails and an open green space is scheduled for completion in 2026. Connected by walking trails to Creekside Estates, residents will also enjoy access to Arlie E White Memorial Park that includes a playground, basketball court, picnic pavilion, sports field, and workout equipment, adding even more opportunities for fun and relaxation.

The homes at Creekside Estates are ideal for growing families, featuring 3, 4 and 5-bedroom floor plans with modern finishes and energy-efficient features. Every home includes LGI Homes' CompleteHome™ package, which comes with popular upgrades such as energy-efficient kitchen appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and more – all at an affordable price.

Floor Plans Available at Creekside Estates:

Blanco: 3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,316 Sq. Ft. | From $308,900

3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,316 Sq. Ft. | From $308,900 Sabine: 3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,603 Sq. Ft. | From $323,900

3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,603 Sq. Ft. | From $323,900 Reed: 4 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,752 Sq. Ft. | From $343,900

4 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,752 Sq. Ft. | From $343,900 Cypress: 4 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms | 2,090 Sq. Ft. | From $363,900

4 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms | 2,090 Sq. Ft. | From $363,900 Driftwood: 5 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms | 2,501 Sq. Ft. | From $373,900



Zoned to the highly rated Terrell Independent School District, Creekside Estates ensures residents have access to excellent educational opportunities. Terrell ISD features the innovative ExCEL Center, which provides advanced learning opportunities with career and technical education programs that prepare students for future success. The community also features an on-site elementary school, allowing students to walk to class safely and conveniently.

Located just outside of Dallas, Creekside Estates gives residents easy access to entertainment, shopping, and dining options. Whether you’re spending a quiet afternoon in Terrell or heading into the city for a night out, Creekside Estates offers the perfect balance of tranquility and convenience.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact our sales team at (888) 503-1743 ext. 923.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com

The Cypress Plan by LGI Homes at Creekside Estates The Cypress Plan by LGI Homes at Creekside Estates features four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and an expansive living area.

