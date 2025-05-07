Arax Recognizes Partner Firms Named on USA Today’s List of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025

All Partners Ranked in Top 20% Nationally

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax”), a premier wealth and asset management platform company backed by RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”), today celebrates the inclusion of partner firms Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (“Ashton Thomas” or “ATPW”), U.S. Capital Wealth (“USCW”) and SRS Capital Advisors (n.k.a. “Arax Advisory Partners”) on USA Today’s list of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025.

Key highlights include:

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth was named one of the Top 10 Best Financial Advisory Firms in the United States and ranked second nationally in its assets under management (“AUM”) subcategory.

in the United States and ranked second nationally in its assets under management (“AUM”) subcategory. U.S. Capital Wealth was ranked one of the top three RIAs in Texas in its AUM subcategory.

in its AUM subcategory. SRS Capital Advisors was ranked one of the top two RIAs in Colorado .

. Platform-wide, all Arax firms ranked in the top 20% of the 500 named on the list, selected from a pool of over 17,000 firms evaluated nationally.

“We’re pleased to recognize the accomplishments of our partner firms over the past year as we advance our boutique strategy,” said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax Investment Partners. “We are joining forces with the best in wealth management to pursue expansive growth across our platform, and the industry is taking notice. I am very proud of our teams and look forward to continuing our work together.”

This year’s accolades follow a period of significant growth for Arax, driven by the firm’s differentiated approach to capitalizing on opportunities within the fragmented investment advisory space. By partnering with leading independent wealth management providers and financial advisory teams, Arax delivers the resources necessary to scale business development, pursue complementary investment opportunities, and elevate the client experience. Today, Arax has established a nationwide presence, with a platform that supports more than $26 billion in AUM/A.

USA Today awards spots on the list to the top performing registered investment advisory firms in the United States. The ranking is based on recommendations from financial advisors, clients and industry experts, and each firm’s development of assets under management (“AUM”). In partnership with Statista, recommendations were collected through an independent survey of over 30,000 individuals, and short-term (12 month) and long-term (five years) AUM development were analyzed using publicly available data. This year, USA Today and Statista included asset-based subgroupings to allow for comparison of firms of similar sizes.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and elite advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, and Ashton Thomas Advisors, LLC ("ATA"), founded in 2024, are SEC-registered investment advisers which provide fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

About U.S. Capital Wealth, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a strategic Texas presence across Austin, Dallas, and Georgetown, as well as offices in New York City, Massachusetts, and Florida, U.S. Capital Wealth LLC (“USCW”) is a premier independent, full-platform Registered Investment Advisor dedicated to delivering institutional-quality financial solutions with the personalized service of a boutique firm.

Founded in 2010, USCW was created to empower clients with access to a comprehensive wealth management experience. As a full-platform RIA, USCW offers the best of both worlds — integrating brokerage and advisory capabilities to deliver flexible solutions tailored to each client’s needs. Clients benefit from the capabilities of a large financial institution, while maintaining the personalized, high-touch approach of a boutique advisory firm.

USCW's team of seasoned financial professionals brings decades of institutional experience to help clients navigate complexity with clarity and confidence.

USCW serves distinguished clientele, including high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, specialized industry professionals, institutions, and municipalities. Comprehensive offerings span investment management, risk mitigation, lending solutions, and fully integrated family office services — all tailored to each client's unique goals. To learn more, please visit: https://uscwealth.com.

About Arax Advisory Partners

Formerly known as SRS Capital Advisors, Inc., Arax Advisory Partners is a privately owned, independent Registered Investment Advisor specializing in customized investment platforms and highly sophisticated wealth planning solutions for high-net-worth families and individuals, businesses, and foundations. Founded in 2004, Arax Advisory Partners’ unique integrated and comprehensive approach provides the highest possible level of client service to establish lasting partnerships with all their clients while combining comprehensive asset management with leading edge financial planning services. Arax Advisory Partners is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Philadelphia, PA.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies with strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. The firm currently manages $12 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals – Financial Services, Sports and Media & Entertainment. Over his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

