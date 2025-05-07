KVH Launches CommBox Edge Secure Suite for Advanced Cybersecurity Threat Detection & Response

Secure Suite adds cybersecurity features to KVH’s CommBox Edge Communications Gateway network and bandwidth management system, helping reduce the risk of cyber disruption for fleets and yachts

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI) unveiled the newest expansion to its CommBox™ Edge Communications Gateway–the Secure Suite threat detection and response service. Focused on detecting, preventing, and reporting cybersecurity threats, CommBox Edge Secure Suite actively identifies and blocks harmful traffic in real time to reduce the risks to vessel communications, operations, and network security. Secure Suite is fully compatible with both the CommBox Edge 6 and Edge 2 belowdeck appliances and the CommBox Edge virtual machine option, making it an easy-to-use and versatile cybersecurity upgrade to the CommBox Edge’s robust network and bandwidth management capabilities.

“The modern commercial vessel is an extension of the corporate office–a mobile, connected network node that can face the threat of malicious cyber activities that put people, cargo, vessels, and business operations at risk,” observed Chad Impey, KVH’s senior vice president of global sales. “CommBox Edge Secure Suite is designed for rapid, easy, and affordable deployment while delivering advanced detection, prevention, and reporting capabilities. Combined with the CommBox Edge network and bandwidth management capabilities, Secure Suite delivers enhanced security for individual vessels and entire fleets while simultaneously maximizing your IT team’s resources and optimizing your communications.”

CommBox Edge Secure Suite employs some of the most advanced cybersecurity and proactive monitoring technology available, including:

Cisco Talos, one of the world’s most advanced threat-blocking and detection solutions, focuses on emerging and existing cyber threats, enabling CommBox Edge Secure Suite to recognize and respond to new threat IDs and threat patterns.





Cisco Snort monitors, analyzes, and responds to malicious network traffic in real time using Cisco Talos rulesets, helping CommBox Edge Secure Suite identify and mitigate potential security threats.

Secure Suite also includes a robust Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), active quarantine capabilities, and an intuitive cloud-based Threat Dashboard to reduce cyber risks to vessels, networks, and crews. The service helps mitigate those risks as part of a comprehensive network and onboard cybersecurity solution focused on:

Detection – The CommBox Edge Secure Suite IPS monitors incoming and outgoing traffic for suspicious patterns or signatures that match known attack types (like malware, vulnerabilities, or exploits).





Prevention – The IPS responds in real time to malicious actions by blocking harmful traffic (e.g., malware, viruses, denial of service, ping of death, etc.), resetting connections, adjusting firewalls, initiating quarantines, and sending alerts to administrators.





Reporting – Secure Suite includes an intuitive cloud-based Threat Dashboard. Also, it captures and reports detailed threat logs (including syslogs/rsyslogs) to an offsite Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system or Security Operations Center (SOC) for future analysis and actionable insights.

“With this data and Secure Suite’s advanced features, you can enable new proactive responses to threats, minimize recovery time, pass security audits, remain compliant with industry standards, and identify resource-intensive threats to ensure optimal network performance,” concluded Impey.

Secure Suite is available now as a service option within CommBox Edge, KVH’s all-in-one management toolbox for maritime IT professionals who want to control the growing array of wide area network (WAN) options, such as the VSAT, low earth orbit (LEO) services, 5G cellular, and other services available through the KVH ONE® global network. CommBox Edge also supports as many as thirty onboard local area networks and provides secure remote access to any onboard networked device, high-speed VPN links, and deep packet inspection.

Note to Editors: For more information about CommBox Edge, please visit https://www.kvh.com/edge. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, https://www.kvh.com/imagelibrary.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. is a global leader in maritime and mobile connectivity delivered via the KVH ONE network. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and more than a dozen offices around the globe. KVH provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, military/government, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNet®, TracPhone®, and TracVision® product lines, CommBox Edge, the KVH ONE OpenNet Program for non-KVH antennas, AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), and the KVH Link crew wellbeing content service.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include claims regarding the anticipated efficacy of cybersecurity features to minimize risks to networks, operations, and crews. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 10, 2025. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website: https://investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the USA and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, KVH ONE, TracVision, TracPhone, TracNet, CommBox, and AgilePlans. Other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

