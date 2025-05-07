Matador Technologies Announces New Bitcoin-Centric Identity as it Expands into Technology and Investment Activities

Key Highlights

Refreshed brand identity reflects Matador’s evolution into a vertically integrated Bitcoin-focused company.



Core strategy: hold Bitcoin, launch Bitcoin-native products, and reinvest proceeds into additional BTC.



Introduction of the Matador Bitcoin Model: a self-reinforcing approach combining treasury management, infrastructure development, and ecosystem engagement.



Proposed change of business to a Technology/Investment Issuer provides greater operational and strategic flexibility.



Matador is a participant in Strategy’s “Bitcoin for Corporations” initiative and has institutional backing from UTXO Management, Kitco Metals, and Gold Fields.



Introducing Matador: A Bitcoin Ecosystem Company

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF) today unveiled its refreshed brand identity, marking a new chapter in its evolution as a vertically integrated Bitcoin ecosystem company.

Matador’s mission is simple and powerful: buy and hold Bitcoin, launch revenue-generating products on top of Bitcoin infrastructure, and reinvest cash flow to accumulate more Bitcoin. Matador views Bitcoin as both a long-term treasury reserve asset and a foundational platform for developing digital financial products.

Matador’s Bitcoin-Centric Brand Identity

As part of this transformation, Matador has adopted a new logo, design system, and narrative that reflect its role in the next generation of decentralized finance. The visual identity draws inspiration from Bitcoin’s fixed rules and open architecture, while the brand voice emphasizes resilience, clarity, and long-term vision. The new brand identity, including updated visuals and messaging, is now available on the Company’s website at www.matador.network .

The new brand embodies three core principles:

Bitcoin First – Everything we do starts with Bitcoin.



– Everything we do starts with Bitcoin. Ecosystem Aligned – We contribute to and benefit from the broader Bitcoin network.



– We contribute to and benefit from the broader Bitcoin network. Compounding by Design – Our strategy is engineered to build long-term BTC per share.



The Matador Bitcoin Model

Matador’s strategy is built on a compounding flywheel:

Strategically Accumulate Bitcoin – Acquire BTC in a shareholder-friendly manner to maximize Bitcoin per Share (BPS).

Generate Treasury Yield – Monetize Bitcoin volatility through structured yield strategies and synthetic mining (“BTC Volatility Capture Yield Mining”)

Build Real-World Applications – Launch Bitcoin-native products, such as the Digital Gold Platform, which uses Grammies (1g gold units) as Bitcoin Ordinals in collaboration with leading artists.

Support the Ecosystem – Partner with promising builders in the Ordinals, Layer 2, and DeFi space to advance Bitcoin’s adoption and utility.

The model aims to create a feedback loop where product cash flows support further Bitcoin acquisition, which in turn enables the launch of new products and ecosystem partnerships.

Strategic Shift: Proposed Change of Business

To better support its growth trajectory and strategic mandate, Matador has proposed a change of business from a Tier 2 Technology Issuer to a Tier 2 Technology/Investment Issuer under TSXV Policy 5.2 (“Proposed COB”). This change reflects the natural progression of the Company’s business over the past six months and unlocks greater flexibility to participate in high-growth areas of the digital asset economy.

The proposed change will allow Matador to:

Expand its investment mandate to include not only Bitcoin, but also tokenized real-world assets, Ordinals, NFTs, DeFi protocols, staking strategies, blockchain infrastructure, and other digital asset-based income streams.



Strategically issue securities to fund additional acquisitions of Bitcoin and digital assets.



Participate in network operations across the Bitcoin stack.



Build and invest in decentralized applications and tokenized platforms.



Develop vertically and horizontally integrated business lines across digital assets, physical assets, and Web3-native products.



Matador will retain its core management team and Board of Directors, while adopting an investment policy that provides flexibility to pursue innovative and diversified strategies across the Bitcoin and digital asset landscape. The proposed changes are dependent on receiving TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Change of Business submission.

Executive Commentary

Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Matador’s updated brand reflects the evolution of our business over the past year. We’ve structured the company around a focused Bitcoin strategy and are taking steps to align our identity, platform, and capital allocation accordingly.”

Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer, added:

“We believe Bitcoin will continue to serve as the foundation for innovation across value, ownership, and digital infrastructure. Matador’s strategy is designed to participate in and contribute to that evolution through focused development and investment.”

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company that holds Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and builds products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Through a self-reinforcing model that combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, Matador aims to grow long-term shareholder value without dilution.

The Company’s flagship offering, the Digital Gold Platform, allows users to buy, sell, and trade 1-gram gold units inscribed as Bitcoin Ordinals—bridging traditional value with decentralized technology. With a Bitcoin-first strategy, a debt-free balance sheet, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is helping shape the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Learn more at www.matador.network .

