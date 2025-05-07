Mr. Lube + Tires Recognized as a Platinum Club Member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Lube + Tires, Canada’s leading quick lube provider in the automotive maintenance sector, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the prestigious designation of Platinum Club member by Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2025.

This is the thirteenth consecutive year that Mr. Lube has been selected as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and the seventh consecutive year as a Platinum Club member!

A Best Managed Company award is the pinnacle of corporate success in Canada. It highlights companies that are focused on their core vision, creating stakeholder value, and excelling in the global economy.

“Mr. Lube + Tires is proud to be recognized as a Platinum Club member by Canada’s Best Managed Companies once again. Our staff, franchisees, and supplier partners work hard every day to deliver excellent service to every one of the over two million customers who visit us each year.

Mr. Lube + Tires was founded in Edmonton in 1976 and offers Canadians a convenient alternative for routine automotive maintenance. Over this time, Mr. Lube has expanded beyond the traditional oil change model to include a full suite of maintenance services as well as tire services and sales. Today, most stores now also offer light mechanical work, such as spark plug and brake pad replacement. We are excited to see that our investments have strengthened our customer experiences and served to create more awareness for our brand and expanded service offers. In 2024, Mr. Lube + Tires achieved record-setting sales growth, franchisee profitability and customer service metrics.

As we look to the future, we will grow our national footprint of stores to offer trusted convenience to more Canadians looking to maintain their vehicles. We will continue our history of innovation to ensure our technology and programs meet the needs of the evolving automotive industry. As well, we will amplify our brand messaging to create even more awareness around our full range of services for our customers.

Our achievement as a Platinum Club member of Best Managed Companies exemplifies recognition from industry peers, business leaders, and, most importantly, the communities we serve. On behalf of Mr. Lube + Tires’ Board of Directors, our employees, our franchise owners, and our supplier partners, we are very honoured and humbled to have achieved the prestigious Platinum designation once again.”

President and CEO of Mr. Lube Canada, Pamela Lee.

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The 2025 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance. Together, these practices strengthen the Canadian economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem

About Mr. Lube Canada

Mr. Lube + Tires is Canada's leading quick lube provider in the routine automotive maintenance sector. The company was founded in 1976, pioneering a category of automotive servicing focused on convenience and no appointment necessary. With locations across the country, Mr. Lube is operated by a national network of franchisees. Headquartered in Richmond, BC, the company also has an office in Mississauga, Ontario, to support its national franchise network.

In 2002, Mr. Lube Canada founded the Mr. Lube Foundation to support its corporate goals of giving back to the community and helping those most in need. Today, the Foundation has donated more than $6.45 million to charities nationwide. For more information about Mr. Lube, please visit www.mrlube.com; Facebook/MrLubeCanada (www.facebook.com/MrLubeCanada); Twitter @MrLube (www.twitter.com/MrLube).

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca

