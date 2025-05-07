Submit Release
Vishay Intertechnology Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

MALVERN, Pa., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 29, 2025.

Highlights

  • 1Q 2025 revenues of $715.2 million
  • Gross margin was 19.0% and included the negative impact of approximately 200 basis points related to the addition of Newport
  • 1Q 2025 loss per share of ($0.03)
  • 1Q 2025 book-to-bill of 1.08 with book-to-bill of 1.12 for semiconductors and 1.04 for passive components
  • Backlog at quarter end was 4.7 months

“Market signals, which continued from the fourth quarter, indicate that much of the channel inventory that overhung the market has normalized. We executed well during the first quarter on our strategic levers to drive faster revenue growth and improve profitability. We are prepared to navigate evolving tariff policies and any demand uncertainties, staying in close contact with our customers to assure them of reliable supply and making adjustments to our spending as necessary,” said Joel Smejkal, president and CEO. “The investments we have made in capacity over the past two years better position Vishay for a market upturn and support our decision to guide for a sequential revenue increase of 6%.”

2Q 2025 Outlook
For the second quarter of 2025, management expects revenues in the range of $760 million +/- $20 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 19.0% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately 175 to 200 basis points from the addition of Newport. Second quarter guidance includes the anticipated effect of tariffs.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss Vishay’s first quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5b9245def09d4423aad8a7d7a5526751Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, stockholder returns, tariff effects, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as “guide,” “will,” “expect,” “indicate,” “anticipate,” “committed” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech® is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Summary of Operations          
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)          
           
  Fiscal quarters ended
  March 29,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   March 30,
2024
           
Net revenues $ 715,236     $ 714,716     $ 746,279  
Costs of products sold   579,682       572,584       575,872  
Gross profit   135,554       142,132       170,407  
Gross margin   19.0 %     19.9 %     22.8 %
           
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   134,739       132,330       127,736  
Impairment of goodwill   -       66,487       -  
Operating income (loss)   815       (56,685 )     42,671  
Operating margin   0.1 %     -7.9 %     5.7 %
           
Other income (expense):          
Interest expense   (8,790 )     (7,731 )     (6,496 )
Other   3,747       5,563       8,087  
Total other income (expense) - net   (5,043 )     (2,168 )     1,591  
           
Income (loss) before taxes   (4,228 )     (58,853 )     44,262  
           
Income tax expense (benefit)   (136 )     7,232       12,819  
           
Net earnings (loss)   (4,092 )     (66,085 )     31,443  
           
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   -       223       519  
           
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (4,092 )   $ (66,308 )   $ 30,924  
           
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (0.03 )   $ (0.49 )   $ 0.22  
           
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (0.03 )   $ (0.49 )   $ 0.22  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   135,799       136,050       137,726  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   135,799       136,050       138,476  
           
Cash dividends per share $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10  
           


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets      
(Unaudited - In thousands)      
       
  March 29,
2025		   December 31,
2024
       
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 609,402     $ 590,286  
Short-term investments   10,197       16,130  
Accounts receivable, net   427,634       401,901  
Inventories:      
Finished goods   177,202       175,176  
Work in process   314,752       296,393  
Raw materials   220,484       217,812  
Total inventories   712,438       689,381  
       
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   215,891       217,809  
Total current assets   1,975,562       1,915,507  
       
Property and equipment, at cost:      
Land   84,827       84,124  
Buildings and improvements   784,132       766,058  
Machinery and equipment   3,336,823       3,259,213  
Construction in progress   377,095       367,564  
Allowance for depreciation   (3,008,308 )     (2,931,221 )
    1,574,569       1,545,738  
       
Right of use assets   117,445       117,953  
Deferred income taxes   162,126       159,769  
Goodwill   179,388       179,005  
Other intangible assets, net   85,962       87,223  
Other assets   105,190       105,501  
Total assets $ 4,200,242     $ 4,110,696  
       


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)    
(Unaudited - In thousands)      
       
  March 29,
2025		   December 31,
2024
       
       
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade accounts payable $ 211,378     $ 216,313  
Payroll and related expenses   153,201       137,101  
Lease liabilities   26,179       25,901  
Other accrued expenses   262,649       264,471  
Income taxes   51,994       64,562  
Total current liabilities   705,401       708,348  
       
Long-term debt less current portion   988,235       905,019  
Deferred income taxes   99,777       96,363  
Long-term lease liabilities   93,150       94,218  
Other liabilities   103,968       104,086  
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs   177,579       173,700  
Total liabilities   2,168,110       2,081,734  
       
Equity:      
Common stock   13,411       13,361  
Class B convertible common stock   1,210       1,210  
Capital in excess of par value   1,308,366       1,306,245  
Retained earnings   937,833       955,500  
Treasury stock (at cost)   (224,600 )     (212,062 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (4,088 )     (35,292 )
Total equity   2,032,132       2,028,962  
Total liabilities and equity $ 4,200,242     $ 4,110,696  
       


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows      
(Unaudited - In thousands)  
  Three fiscal months ended
  March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024
       
Operating activities      
Net earnings (loss) $ (4,092 )   $ 31,443  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization   53,773       49,527  
(Gain)/loss on disposal of property and equipment   189       (625 )
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence   9,030       8,179  
Stock compensation expense   6,051       5,344  
Deferred income taxes   1,573       4,376  
Other   (1,380 )     426  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquired   (49,046 )     (18,459 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   16,098       80,211  
       
Investing activities      
Capital expenditures   (61,569 )     (53,084 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   279       751  
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired   -       (168,616 )
Purchase of short-term investments   (21,899 )     (19,232 )
Maturity of short-term investments   27,832       17,611  
Other investing activities   (661 )     (1,219 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (56,018 )     (223,789 )
       
Financing activities      
Net proceeds on revolving credit facility   82,000       -  
Dividends paid to common stockholders   (12,352 )     (12,542 )
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders   (1,210 )     (1,210 )
Repurchase of common stock held in treasury   (12,538 )     (12,538 )
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards   (3,893 )     (4,053 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   52,007       (30,343 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   7,029       (2,257 )
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   19,116       (176,178 )
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   590,286       972,719  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 609,402     $ 796,541  
       


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share          
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)          
  Fiscal quarters ended
  March 29,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   March 30,
2024
           
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (4,092 )   $ (66,308 )   $ 30,924
           
Reconciling items affecting operating income:          
Impairment of goodwill $ -     $ 66,487     $ -
           
Adjusted net earnings (loss) $ (4,092 )   $ 179     $ 30,924
           
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding   135,799       136,883       138,476
           
Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share $ (0.03 )   $ 0.00     $ 0.22
           



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Reconciliation of Free Cash          
(Unaudited - In thousands)          
  Fiscal quarters ended
  March 29,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   March 30,
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,098     $ 67,656     $ 80,211  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   279       1,618       751  
Less: Capital expenditures   (61,569 )     (144,904 )     (53,084 )
Free cash $ (45,192 )   $ (75,630 )   $ 27,878  
           



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA          
(Unaudited - In thousands)          
  Fiscal quarters ended
  March 29,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   March 30,
2024
           
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (4,092 )   $ (66,308 )   $ 30,924  
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   -       223       519  
Net earnings (loss) $ (4,092 )   $ (66,085 )   $ 31,443  
           
Interest expense $ 8,790     $ 7,731     $ 6,496  
Interest income   (3,877 )     (4,533 )     (9,053 )
Income taxes   (136 )     7,232       12,819  
Depreciation and amortization   53,773       55,373       49,527  
EBITDA $ 54,458     $ (282 )   $ 91,232  
           
Reconciling items          
Impairment of goodwill $ -     $ 66,487     $ -  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,458     $ 66,205     $ 91,232  
           
Adjusted EBITDA margin**   7.6 %     9.3 %     12.2 %
           
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues          
           

Primary Logo

