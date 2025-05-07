Robex Lodges Replacement Prospectus for IPO

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

QUÉBEC CITY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc (“Robex” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RBX) announces that, in reference to its prospectus dated April 17 2025 (Original Prospectus), it has lodged a replacement prospectus (Replacement Prospectus) with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) for an Initial Public Offer (IPO) to raise A$120 million (before costs) that replaces the Original Prospectus. The Replacement Prospectus provides additional disclosure on certain matters (as detailed in the ‘Important Notices’ section of the Replacement Prospectus) with the timetable of the Offer under the Original Prospectus being varied.

A copy of the Replacement Prospectus lodged with ASIC will be filed on SEDAR+ shortly. For more details on the offer, please refer to Replacement Prospectus, a copy of which will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under Robex’s profile, along with the Company’s news release dated April 17, 2025.

Robex Resources Inc.

Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Alain William, Chief Financial Officer

+1 581 741-7421

Email: investor@robexgold.com

www.robexgold.com

