Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Wins National Manufactured Housing Institute’s Highest Awards for Excellence in Community Operations and Impact

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX:MHC.UN) (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) today announced that it was awarded the Manufactured Home Community Operator of the Year and Community Impact Project of the Year by the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI). Flagship has been awarded the Manufactured Home Community Operator of the Year twice in the past three years by MHI.

“We are honored to receive two of the top MHI national awards,” said Flagship President and CEO Kurt Keeney. “These awards recognize our unwavering commitment to providing both a high quality and affordable living experience for our residents. Our sincere thanks to the Manufactured Housing Institute for honoring the important work done by its member companies to enhance communities and support working families nationwide.”

Through the annual Excellence in Manufactured Housing Awards, MHI honors members' achievements in the industry who lead the way in providing outstanding products, customer service, creative solutions, and state-of-the-art homes for today's buyers. Flagship was chosen from 85 submissions by member companies.

Flagship’s Suburban Pointe community was awarded the Community Impact Project of the Year. Flagship added many new amenities to Suburban Pointe, including a new clubhouse, a municipal grade playground, basketball court, soccer field, and dog park, and introduced community events and programming year-round in additional to the holidays.

“We made great strides as a community operator in 2024, through community impact efforts in our Suburban Pointe community and beyond,” said Flagship Chief Investment Officer Nathan Smith. “We take great pride in our efforts, and we are deeply grateful to MHI for this recognition.”

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com.

