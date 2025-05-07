Genenta and Anemocyte announce a collaboration for the manufacturing of starting materials for cutting-edge cell-based therapies

Anemocyte established Cell Banks and Plasmids for Viral Vector Production

MILAN and NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA), a pioneer in immuno-oncology and a leader in cell-based therapeutics, today announced a collaboration with Anemocyte, a leading Biotech Manufacturing Organization (BMO) based in Italy. This strategic partnership marks a major milestone, encompassing the successful production of critical starting materials, including the establishment of Cell Banks and the manufacturing of Plasmids for viral vector production.

This collaboration represents a pivotal step in the advancement of immuno-oncology therapies, highlighting the powerful synergy between Genenta's innovative platform and Anemocyte's proven expertise in the production of high-quality starting materials.

"Thanks to Anemocyte, Genenta has achieved significant milestones in the progression of its clinical trials. The expertise and knowledge of Anemocyte’s team have been instrumental throughout the entire manufacturing process of these critical starting materials," stated Carlo Russo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer & Head of Development of Genenta Science. "Further manufacturing steps confirmed our expectations with Anemocyte’s plasmid DNA in the production of high-quality therapeutic products. Such results confirmed the role of Anemocyte as a top-quality, cost-effective, and reliable partner."

"Genenta's status as the first Italian company listed on Nasdaq is a testament to its innovation and leadership in the immuno-oncology space. We are immensely proud of this collaboration with Genenta supporting its pioneering product and technology, facilitating further progress in the next phase of trials," expressed Marco Ferrari, CEO of Anemocyte. "Genenta symbolizes the concerted efforts of the Italian industry and academia to accelerate advancements in the Cell and Gene therapeutic field. Moreover, this collaboration confirms the direction Anemocyte has taken as future steps which have been built around pillars of flexibility, quality, and sustainability."

Anemocyte is a Biotech Manufacturing Organization (BMO) based in Italy, offering comprehensive development and manufacturing services and providing innovative solutions from R&D to GMP. Specialized in the development and production of pDNA and mRNA, Anemocyte brings over 25 years of expertise in manufacturing innovative therapies and related starting materials.

Genenta (Nasdaq: GNTA) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor cancers. Genenta first-in-class product candidate is Temferon™, which is designed to allow the expression of immune-therapeutic payloads within the tumor microenvironment by bone marrow-derived myeloid cells and enable a durable and targeted response. Genenta has completed the Phase 1 trial for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients with an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter, which suggests the potential reprogramming of the tumor microenvironment and inhibiting of myeloid-induced tolerance, while allowing the induction of T cell responses, potentially breaking immune tolerance. Genenta has initiated in Q4 2024 a Phase 1/2a metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma study that will also include a combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Genenta’s treatments are designed as one-time monotherapies, but with the additional potential, when used in combination, to significantly enhance the efficacy of other approved therapeutics.

