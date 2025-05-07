Netflix Nation: Brits devote 60 days a year to watching streaming services

Streaming is now the UK’s top digital habit — overtaking music, TikTok, and social media, new research reveals.

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over one in ten Brits (13%) now spend the equivalent of 60 full days a year watching content on streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video, clocking up more than 1,460 hours of watchtime per year. That’s the same as spending 182 work days watching streaming services.

The data, released by subscription bundling platform Bango (AIM:BGO), is based on insights from 40,000 UK consumers, and shows just how embedded streaming services have become in everyday life.

More than a third (34%) of Brits now watch two or more hours of streaming content per day, the equivalent of 730 hours a year, putting the UK ahead of its European neighbours. In Spain, 29% stream at least two hours daily, compared to 21% in Italy and France, and 18% in Greece.

Streaming also tops the chart for time spent on digital media. UK adults are now more likely to stream content for two or more hours a day (34%) than browse social media (21%), stream music (18%), or scroll TikTok and Reels (13%).

Gen Z watches the most, but Gen X pays the bill

Gen Z leads the way in streaming consumption, with 40% watching at least two hours daily. But it’s Gen X who are footing the bill with 62% covering the cost of streaming services, compared to 51% of Gen Z.

Instead, Gen Z are using those savings on other subscriptions. They’re the most likely to pay for music subscriptions (40%) and are also more likely to shell out for premium social media features (9%), such as Snapchat+ or X Premium.

But Americans still spend the most time streaming

While the UK is ahead of some of its European neighbours, the US remains firmly in first place. 40% of Americans watch at least two hours of streaming content daily, and nearly one in five (18%) watch over four hours every single day.

And it’s not just streaming. In the US, Gen Z is beginning to pay more for other digital experiences too. According to Bango’s Subscriptions Assemble report, almost a quarter (23%) of Gen Z Americans now pay to access premium social media platforms, highlighting a global trend in how younger consumers engage with content.

Many are also accessing these services indirectly through bundles, like those offered by mobile or broadband providers. In fact, the average American now pays for 5.4 subscriptions, with two of those typically paid for as part of a bundle package.

Paul Larbey, CEO of Bango said, “We’re seeing a shift in how younger people are engaging with subscriptions. Gen Z are streaming more than anyone, but they’re selective about where their money goes. They’re investing in experiences that offer personal value — like music and premium social media — rather than footing the bill for standard streaming services.

“Consumers are also turning to bundles, accessing subscriptions through mobile or broadband deals for better value and convenience. This is increasingly common in the US, and we can expect to see a similar trend in the UK. The rise of services like Snapchat+ in telco bundles shows how packaging and flexibility are now just as important as content itself.

“At Bango, we’re driving this change, helping telcos and other service providers deliver the kind of smart, seamless subscription experiences today’s users expect.”

