When spinning bikes power cotton candy machines: XJTLU’s Earth Week gets creative

From 21-26 April, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) hosted its 2025 Earth Week with the theme “Our Power, Our Planet”. The week-long initiative brought together students, academic staff, corporate leaders, and international experts to explore sustainable living through interdisciplinary collaboration.

Interdisciplinarity for a greener future

The opening ceremony showcased XJTLU’s commitment to weaving sustainability into academia and campus life.

Professor Zhoulin Ruan, Vice President for Academic Affairs, said: “A green campus isn’t just a slogan; it demands collective wisdom and action.”

This ethos permeated the week’s events: from the School of Science’s bird-friendly architecture workshop to the IBSS’s ESG forum and the Design School’s “No Food Delivery Day” campaign, each School offered fresh solutions to environmental challenges. Professor Stuart Perrin, Chief Officer of Ecology, said: “This event marks the beginning of embedding sustainability into daily life on campus.”

This year’s “lights-off” event paired energy conservation with solar power – nonessential campus lights were switched off while renewable energy illuminated the Urban Planning and Design Community Garden.

The opening ceremony culminated in an open-air concert under solar-powered lights, blending art and technology.

Making sustainability fun

Student-led projects stole the spotlight at this year’s Earth Week. The “Pedal Power, Sugar Shower” event, hosted by IBSS’s Sustainable Future Talents club, hooked stationary bikes to cotton candy machines – participants generated clean energy while spinning sweet treats.

Meanwhile, the Oikos Suzhou club’s “EcoCup Challenge” went viral on campus, rewarding reusable cup users with stamps that could be redeemed for prizes.

The School of Languages ELC Sustainability Committee held an Earth Day Fair, with students and staff gathering to engage in environmentally themed games and hands-on activities. The event also showcased reels from their 2025 Sustainability Challenge, where students used social media to highlight their environmental actions and inspire others as eco-influencers.

The School of Science tackled biodiversity, partnering with XJTLU’s NORTS Nature Society for a lecture on reducing bird collisions into windows on campus. Assistant Professor Dr Lingyun Xiao, from the Department of Health and Environmental Sciences, explained: “Bird collisions are a major ecological issue often overlooked in urban settings. We need to leverage scientific research and public engagement to reduce their impact on avian species.”

Students reported on three years of research about what kinds of birds were found to collide into windows on campus and when and where this happened. They then explained how they plan to reduce these collisions by putting stickers on windows that the birds can see. An interactive “Sustainability Scavenger Hunt” further engaged participants by having them explore the campus for items related to sustainability, and making flower bracelets, fostering a closer connection with nature.

Moreover, AI-driven innovations for sustainability were also highlighted during the week, with the Design School contributing to envisioning “sustainable urban farming” through the use of PromeAI.

Bridging academia and industry

On 23 April, IBSS convened 150 executives, scholars, local government officials, and NGO representatives for an ESG (environmental, social and governance) symposium held at the Suzhou ESG Innovation Center. Keynote speaker Dr Lourdes Montenegro of the World Benchmarking Alliance said: “Our evaluation goes beyond financial metrics to measure environmental and social impact. We urge more companies to embrace transparency and benchmarking.”

Professor Yao Wang of the Central University of Finance and Economics revealed that over 40% of China’s A-share listed companies now disclose ESG data, with top performers showing stronger market resilience. “ESG isn’t a bonus, but rather the core driving force for all enterprises to achieve long-term value creation,” she said. Case studies, like IBSS Assistant Professor Dr Shili Chen’s analysis of BYD and TikTok’s overseas ESG challenges, highlighted the need for localised strategies in global markets.

Youth meets tradition

On the fourth day of Earth Week, the focus shifted to rural areas. The Design School’s Department of Urban Planning and Design organised a dialogue titled “From the Soil, Back to the Soil: Youth Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development and Rural Revitalisation in Suzhou”. Alumnus Mengyuan Jin detailed his work establishing a government sustainable development association, initiating ESG training and a cycling club, promoting zero-carbon living, and assisting disabled entrepreneurs. Alumna Ying Wang, a Jiangcun Club manager, spoke about her "A Book" community café and social innovation projects in local village. Other participants introduced XJTLU’s support for student entrepreneurship and local support for young talents to rural areas.

Climathon: local answers to a global crisis

The eighth Suzhou Climathon capped the week, with 53 students from XJTLU, Renmin University of China, Suzhou University of Science and Technology and UWC Changshu China devising solutions for local climate issues under the guidance of experts from the UN and teachers from the Business, Design and Science Schools.

From campus energy cuts to rural co-creation, academic debates to youth entrepreneurship – Earth Week’s fusion of education, tech, and community paints a vibrant blueprint for sustainability’s future.

By Bo Kou

Edited by Patricia Pieterse

Photos: The School of Science, Design School, International Business School, English Language Centre