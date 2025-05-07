Elcogen and Casale SA sign Memorandum of Understanding

TALLINN, Estonia, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elcogen, a leading European manufacturer of technology that enables the efficient production of affordable green hydrogen and emission-free electricity, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Casale, a global provider of technologies and integrated engineering solutions to produce ammonia and other base chemicals. This is a non-exclusive Memorandum that will enable the parties to collaborate on green ammonia and other Power-to-X (P2X) projects.

Under this MoU, the two companies will explore commercial projects of mutual interest, with a view to integrating Elcogen's solid oxide electrolysis stack and stack module technology into Casale's plants, and potentially other P2X applications globally. In turn, Elcogen can provide their technology platform and related technical services to support Casale in its process design efforts for developers on the international market.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the green energy transition, with the possibility of combining Casale’s proven, mature process design expertise with Elcogen’s cutting-edge Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell (SOEC) technology for highly efficient green hydrogen production.

Driving the future of sustainable solutions with green hydrogen

Ammonia production, which today relies primarily on hydrogen derived from natural gas, has traditionally been dependent on fossil fuels, making it a significant source of CO2 emissions. However, by coupling green hydrogen technology into ammonia production and leveraging renewable energy sources, the new process can significantly reduce emissions, offering a cleaner and more sustainable solution for the industry. Combining Elcogen’s efficient SOEC technology with Casale’s high-performance ammonia solutions, the parties will be able to propose leading solutions to the green ammonia market. SOEC is ideally suited to integration with industrial processes, producing hydrogen directly where it is needed as feedstock.

“Solid oxide technology is on track to reach cost parity with PEM and Alkaline systems soon, and once it does, it will offer even greater value. With a lower levelised cost of hydrogen, greater scalability, and a lack of reliance on precious materials like iridium and platinum, it’s a future-proof technology that’s expected to become a key player in the green ammonia space as it matures. This will provide a competitive advantage to both companies,” said Mikael Jansen, Director of Business Development at Elcogen, adding, “This MoU is an exciting step forward. With over 100 years of experience, Casale is a world-class player, and we are humbled that a major ammonia technology provider shares our same vision. Together, we are making a tangible contribution to world sustainability goals. We’re poised to set a new standard for sustainable ammonia production”.

SOEC technology offers unparalleled advantages compared to water electrolysis. It requires less electricity to produce hydrogen due to faster and more efficient kinetics, and it can use steam generated from the waste heat of industrial processes - such as ammonia production - further reducing the electricity needed for hydrogen production. Unlike water electrolysis, it produces little to no waste heat itself. The elcoStack® technology platform operates at a lower temperature compared to many other solutions while retaining high efficiency and power densities, providing a simpler and more cost-efficient solution for integrating solid oxide technology into an electrolyser system.

“Observing Elcogen’s achievements in solid oxide technology, we see a highly complementary fit with Casale’s deep expertise in process integration and plant design. This collaboration opens new possibilities for industrial applications of green hydrogen, particularly in ammonia production and also in other technologies. We believe this partnership will allow both companies to explore innovative solutions in the Power-to-X space, building on our shared commitment to accelerate the energy transition,” said Federico Zardi, CEO of Casale SA.

Elcogen Contact: Laura Quinton, Communications Manager, Laura.Quinton@elcogen.com +358(0)456163133

Casale Contact: Maria San Antonio Alonso, Marketing & Communications Manager, m.sanantonio@casale.ch +41 91 6419330

About Casale

Founded in 1921, Casale is a privately-owned Swiss company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with over a century of expertise offering integrated technologies, engineering, contracting and construction solutions for the chemical and fertilizer industries. With more than 450 professionals across Switzerland, the Czech Republic, China, India, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, Casale is a global leader in sustainable fertilizer production technologies.

Casale is among the few licensors that can provide the entire fertilizer production chain of ammonia, urea, nitric acid, nitrates, phosphates, in addition to key chemicals such as melamine, methanol. Focused to build sustainable plants for a better planet, the portfolio of solutions also includes innovative technologies to produce green and blue ammonia, methanol, and hydrogen delivering thus a complete range of solutions for new plants and for plants retrofits (revamping).

Casale delivers, both for plant revamping and new plants, a comprehensive range of services and products including:

know-how and licensing of core technologies

full range of engineering services, from feasibility studies to basic, FEED, and detail design

equipment and materials supply

EP/EPC project contracting

digital solutions for plant control and management

repair and maintenance services

Casale offers a full range of services consistently prioritizing continuous innovation and operational excellence. Casale's ability to weave its deep commitment to the research and development of clean technologies into every aspect of its design, construction and renovation projects underlines its leadership in energy transition and sustainability.

www.Casale.ch

About Elcogen

Elcogen develops and supplies solid oxide fuel cell and electrolysis technologies, enabling the production of affordable green hydrogen and emission-free electricity across diverse sectors, from residential to large-scale industrial applications. Founded in 2001, the Company has its registered office in the UK, its main headquarters in Tallinn, Estonia, and R&D centres of excellence in both Estonia and Finland. Serving a growing global customer base, Elcogen's fuel and electrolyser cells, stacks, and modules are integrated into third-party systems, delivering exceptional performance and reliability. In addition to the supply of components, Elcogen offers comprehensive services to support technology integration, ensuring seamless adoption and optimal functionality of its solutions in various applications. These systems are designed to unlock the full potential of renewable energy, offering superior efficiency compared to traditional technologies. Together with its partners, Elcogen is shaping a sustainable energy landscape and leading the way to a net-zero future.

www.elcogen.com

