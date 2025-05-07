Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,245 in the last 365 days.

Suominen Corporation’s Interim Report for January 1 – March 31, 2025: Navigating a challenging environment

Suominen Corporation’s Interim Report on May 7, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation’s Interim Report for January 1 – March 31, 2025:

Navigating a challenging environment

KEY FIGURES

  1-3/ 1-3/ 1-12/
  2025 2024 2024
Net sales, EUR million 117.5 113.6 462.3
Comparable EBITDA, EUR million 4.1 4.5 17.0
Comparable EBITDA, % 3.5 3.9 3.7
EBITDA, EUR million 4.1 4.7 17.2
EBITDA, % 3.5 4.1 3.7
Comparable operating profit, EUR million -0.3 -0.1 -1.4
Comparable operating profit, % -0.2 -0.1 -0.3
Operating profit, EUR million -0.3 0.1 -1.3
Operating profit, % -0.2 0.1 -0.3
Profit for the period, EUR million -2.2 -1.0 -5.3
Cash flow from operations, EUR million -0.4 -2.2 3.9
Cash flow from operations per share, EUR -0.01 -0.04 0.07
Earnings per share, basic, EUR -0.04 0.02 -0.09
Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % -0.9 -3.0 -0.7
Gearing, % 60.0 39.0 51.7

In this financial report, the figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.

January–March 2025 in brief:

  • Net sales increased by 3.4% and amounted to EUR 117.5 million (113.6)
  • Comparable EBITDA decreased to EUR 4.1 million (4.5)
  • Cash flow from operations was EUR -0.4 million (-2.2)

Outlook for 2025

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2025 will increase from 2024. In 2024, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 17.0 million.

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO:

“The market remained volatile in the first quarter of 2025, making for a challenging start to the year. Global supply chains are being impacted by geopolitical uncertainty, particularly around tariffs, prompting stakeholders to take precautionary measures. Stock levels for Asian-imported goods are increasing across both of our business areas. Despite a decline in consumer confidence, demand for our products remained stable during the first quarter of the year.

In the first quarter our net sales reached EUR 117.5 million (113.6). While our sales volumes were lower than in the comparison period, higher raw material prices, improved sales mix and strong commercial execution led to increased sales prices. Notably, 27% of our net sales in the quarter came from new products launched in the last three years, demonstrating our ability to innovate and meet market needs.

Our quarterly comparable EBITDA decreased to EUR 4.1 million (4.5) primarily due to higher operating expenses.

Sustainability is integral to our strategy and a key factor in our long-term success. We are committed to being the frontrunner in sustainable nonwovens and our innovation work is strongly focused on developing more sustainable nonwoven solutions that meet our customers' needs. In March, we published our new sustainability agenda for the period 2025–2030. The most important topics for us and our stakeholders are People and safety, Sustainable nonwovens, Low impact manufacturing and Corporate citizenship. The KPI’s presented in the agenda reflect our commitment to sustainability and help us measure our impact as well as drive meaningful change.

Last year, we announced two large investments, in Spain and in the USA, to enhance our capabilities in sustainable products. These projects, totaling approximately EUR 30 million, are progressing as planned.”

NET SALES

In the first quarter our net sales reached EUR 117.5 million (113.6), an increase of 3.4% from the comparison period. While our sales volumes were lower than in the comparison period, higher raw material prices, an improved sales mix and strong commercial execution led to increased sales prices. Additionally, currency fluctuations had a positive impact on net sales, contributing EUR 0.9 million.

Suominen has two business areas, Americas and EMEA. Net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 73.6 million (70.0) and net sales of the EMEA business area were EUR 43.9 million (43.5).


EBITDA, OPERATING PROFIT AND RESULT

Comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) decreased to EUR 4.1 million (4.5) primarily due to higher operating expenses. The negative impact from currency fluctuations on EBITDA was EUR 0.5 million. There were no items affecting comparability in the first quarter of 2025 (EUR +0.2 million in 2024, related to the closure of the Mozzate plant in Italy). EBITDA was EUR 4.1 million (4.7).

Comparable operating profit decreased to EUR -0.3 million (-0.1). Operating profit was EUR -0.3 million (0.1). There were no items affecting comparability of EBIT in 2025 (EUR +0.2 million in 2024, related to the closure of the Mozzate plant in Italy).

Result before income taxes was EUR -2.2 million (-0.7), and result for the reporting period was EUR
-2.2 million (-1.0).

FINANCING

The Group’s net interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value amounted to EUR 67.4 million (49.2) at the end of the review period. The gearing ratio was 60.0% (39.0%) and the equity ratio 37.2% (39.6%).

In January–March, net financial expenses were EUR -1.9 million (-0.8), or -1.6% (-0.7%) of net sales. Fluctuations in exchange rates increased the net financial items by EUR 0.6 million. In the comparison period the fluctuations in exchange rates decreased the net financial items by EUR 0.4 million.

Cash flow from operations was EUR -0.4 million (-2.2), representing a cash flow per share of EUR -0.01 (-0.04). EUR 2.8 million was tied in working capital (in Q1 2024: EUR 5.8 million was tied in working capital). The improvement in the working capital was mainly in inventories and receivables.


CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

The gross capital expenditure totaled to EUR 5.8 million (2.0) and the largest investments were related to the growth investment initiatives in Bethune, USA and Alicante, Spain. Other investments were mainly for maintenance.

Depreciation and amortization for the review period amounted to EUR 4.4 million (4.6). There were no impairment losses in 2025 (EUR 0.0 million in 2024).


PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY

Suominen provided a detailed overview of its sustainability performance in the Sustainability Statement published on April 1 as part of the Report by the Board of Directors published in Suominen’s Annual Report 2024. The Sustainability Statement was prepared in accordance with the Finnish Accounting Act, European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and EU Taxonomy regulation.

In March 2025, Suominen released its Sustainability Agenda for 2025–2030, outlining key sustainability themes and targets. The agenda focuses on four main themes: People and safety, Sustainable nonwovens, Low impact manufacturing and Corporate citizenship. These themes are based on Suominen’s double materiality assessment completed in 2024, reaffirming their relevance from the previous agenda period (2020–2025).

Suominen prioritizes safety and accident prevention, aiming for zero lost time accidents (LTA). One LTA occurred in the first quarter at Suominen sites. Another goal is to achieve a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) index of 80% by 2030.

We are committed to improving production efficiency and resource utilization, targeting reductions in scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement (limiting global warming to 1.5°C), and achieving zero manufacturing waste to landfill by 2030.

Our portfolio includes sustainable nonwovens, and we continuously develop innovative solutions with reduced environmental impact. We aim for over two-thirds of our consumed raw materials to be from plant-based resources and for more than half of our new R&D initiatives to focus on advancing the development of sustainable products.

We promote responsible business practices and transparent communication. Our goals include assessing all qualified raw material suppliers against Suominen’s sustainability criteria and training all employees in Suominen’s sustainability program.

Suominen will report its progress towards these goals for the first time in 2026.

INFORMATION ON SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL

Share capital

The number of Suominen’s registered shares was 58,259,219 shares on March 31, 2025, equaling to a share capital of EUR 11,860,056.00.

Share trading and price

The number of Suominen Corporation shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from January 1 to March 31, 2025, was 208,458 shares, accounting for 0.4% of the average number of shares (excluding treasury shares). The highest price was EUR 2.73, the lowest EUR 1.91 and the volume-weighted average price EUR 2.18. The closing price at the end of review period was EUR 2.03. The market capitalization (excluding treasury shares) was EUR 117.2 million on March 31, 2025.

Treasury shares

On March 31, 2025, Suominen Corporation held 532,116 treasury shares.

The portion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors which shall be paid in shares

The Annual General Meeting held on April 25, 2025, decided that 75% of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation’s shares.

The shares will be transferred out of the treasury shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors within two weeks from the date on which the interim report of January–March 2025 of the company is published.


Share-based incentive plans for the management and key employees

The Group management and key employees participate in the company’s share-based long-term incentive plans. The plans are described in more detail in the Financial Statements and in the Remuneration Report, available on the company’s website www.suominen.fi.

Company's Performance Share Plan currently includes three 3-year performance periods, calendar years 2023–2025, 2024–2026 and 2025–2027. The aim of the Performance Share Plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the company in long-term, to build loyalty to the company and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

Suominen announced on January 27, 2025, that the Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation has decided on the commencement of a new long-term incentive plan period covering the years 2025–2027 for management and key employees.

The performance criteria of the performance period 2025–2027 are tied to Absolute Total Shareholder Return (weight 40%) covering the years 2025–2027, Relative Total Shareholder Return (weight 40%) covering the years 2025–2027, and operative performance and sustainability goal (weight 20%) covering the year 2025 and measuring the company’s target to improve its raw material efficiency.

The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan corresponds to a maximum total of 1,375,431 shares of Suominen, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The target group in the performance period 2025–2027 consists of 27 key employees, including the President & CEO and other members of the Executive Management Team.

Performance Share Plan: Ongoing performance periods

Performance Period 2023–2025 2024–2026 2025–2027
Incentive based on Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Absolute Total Shareholder Return (40%), Relative Total Shareholder Return (40%) and operative performance and sustainability goal (20%) Absolute Total Shareholder Return (40%), Relative Total Shareholder Return (40%) and operative performance and sustainability goal (20%)
Potential reward payment Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2026 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2027 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2028
Participants 17 people 22 people 27 people
Maximum number of shares 500,500 845,191 1,375,431


The President & CEO of the company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. A member of the Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant’s employment or service in a group company continues.

The President & CEO’s share-based incentive plan

The aim of the plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the President & CEO in order to increase the value of Suominen in the long-term, to retain the President & CEO at the company, and to offer him a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, receiving and accumulating the company's shares.

Under the plan the President & CEO is expected to own or acquire up to 30,000 shares of Suominen Corporation at a price formed in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki. Suominen will match the share investment by way of the President & CEO receiving, without consideration, up to 60,000 matching shares (gross, including also the proportion to be paid in cash).

The remaining vesting periods are June 1, 2023–June 1, 2025, and June 1, 2023–June 1, 2026. The potential reward will be paid partly in shares and partly in cash in three equal installments after each vesting period, provided that the President & CEO’s service in the company is in force at the time of the reward payment. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the President & CEO.

NOTIFICATIONS UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

During the review period Suominen received no notifications under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.

CHANGES IN THE EXECUTIVE TEAM

Minna Rouru started in January 2025, as Chief People & Communications Officer at Suominen.

Mark Ushpol started in January 2025 as EVP, Americas business area at Suominen.

Darryl Fournier started in February 2025 as Chief Operating Officer at Suominen.

All new members of Suominen's Executive Management Team report to President & CEO Tommi Björnman.


SHORT TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The market remained volatile in the first quarter of 2025, making for a challenging start to the year. Global supply chains are being impacted by geopolitical uncertainty, particularly around tariffs, prompting stakeholders to take precautionary measures. Stock levels for Asian-imported goods are increasing across both of our business areas. Despite a decline in consumer confidence, demand for our products remained stable during the first quarter of the year

The ongoing war in Ukraine has no direct impact on Suominen’s business, as the company does not have customers or suppliers in Russia, Belarus, or Ukraine. Suominen is primarily affected by the indirect economic impacts of the conflict. The situation in the Red Sea has temporarily increased sea freight costs.

Suominen’s other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks related to manufacturing, competition, raw material prices and availability, customer specific volumes and credits, changes in legislation, political environment or economic conditions and investments, and financial risks.

A more detailed description of risks is available in Suominen’s Annual Report 2024 at suominen.fi/investors.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Suominen’s nonwovens are, for the most part, used in daily consumer goods such as wet wipes as well as in hygiene and medical products. In these target markets of Suominen the general economic situation determines the development of consumer demand even though the demand for consumer goods is not very cyclical in nature. North America and Europe are the largest market areas for Suominen. In addition, the company operates in the South American markets. The growth in the demand for nonwovens has typically exceeded the growth of gross domestic product by a couple of percentage points.

We follow closely market development and signals from our customers, but the overall global economic uncertainty and fierce competition continue to make the longer-term visibility challenging. It remains to be seen how the current economic climate impacts the end consumer demand and consumer preferences regarding wipes. Historically, the wipes market has been rather steady despite the general economic situation.

Geopolitical tensions, instabilities in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine continue to generate uncertainty globally. Possible impacts to Suominen as a company are expected to be mainly indirect. However, possible effects on supply chain, especially on raw material and logistic costs, would impact Suominen directly. We continue to monitor the situation.

OUTLOOK FOR 2025

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2025 will increase from 2024. In 2024, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 17.0 million.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Annual General Meeting (April 25, 2025)

The AGM adopted the Financial Statements for 2024 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial year 2024.

The AGM resolved to adopt the Remuneration Report for the Company’s governing bodies for 2024. The resolution made by the AGM is advisory.

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, that no dividend be paid based on the adopted balance sheet regarding the financial year 2024 and that the distributable funds be left in the company’s unrestricted equity.

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board, that the remuneration of the Board of Directors remains unchanged and is as follows: the Chair is paid an annual fee of EUR 74,000, the Deputy Chair an annual fee of EUR 45,000 and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 35,000. The Chair of the Audit Committee is paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee for each Board and Committee meeting as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 500 for each meeting attended by telephone or other electronic means.

75% of the annual fee is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation’s shares.

Compensation for expenses is paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.

The AGM decided that the number of Board members will be seven (7). Andreas Ahlström, Björn Borgman, Charles Héaulmé, Nina Linander and Laura Remes were re-elected as members of the Board by the AGM. Gail Ciccione and Maija Joutsenkoski were elected as new members of the Board.

Charles Héaulmé was re-elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab was elected as the auditor of the company for the next term of office in accordance with the Articles of Association. KPMG Oy Ab has informed that Anders Lundin, APA, ASA, will act as the principally responsible auditor of the company. The auditor’s fee was resolved to be paid according to the invoice approved by the company.

Sustainability audit firm KPMG Oy Ab was elected as the company’s authorised sustainability auditor for a term that lasts until the end of the company's next Annual General Meeting. KPMG Oy Ab has informed that Anders Lundin, APA, ASA, will act as the responsible authorised sustainability auditor of the company. The authorised sustainability auditor’s fee was resolved to be paid according to the invoice approved by the company.

Suominen published a stock exchange release on April 25, 2025 concerning the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors. The stock exchange release and introductions of the new Board members can be viewed on Suominen’s website at www.suominen.fi.

Organizing meeting and permanent committees of the Board of Directors

In its organizing meeting held after the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Andreas Ahlström as the Deputy Chair of the Board.

The Board elected from among its members the members for the Audit Committee, Personnel and Remuneration Committee, and Strategy Committee. Nina Linander was re-elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee, and Andreas Ahlström and Laura Remes were re-elected as members. Maija Joutsenkoski was elected as a new member. Charles Héaulmé was re-elected as the Chair of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee, and Björn Borgman was re-elected as a member. Gail Ciccione was elected as a new member. Laura Remes was re-elected as the Chair of the Strategy Committee, and Andreas Ahlström was re-elected as a member. Maija Joutsenkoski was elected as a new member.

Authorizations of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors was authorized to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 1,000,000 of the company’s own shares. The company’s own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders through trading on the regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition using the company’s unrestricted equity. The shares shall be repurchased to be used in the company’s share-based incentive programs, in order to disburse the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, to be used as consideration in acquisitions related to the company’s business, or to be held by the company, to be conveyed by other means or to be cancelled.

The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company’s own shares. The repurchase authorization is valid until June 30, 2026, and it revokes all earlier authorizations to repurchase company’s own shares.

The Board of Directors was authorized to decide on the issuance of new shares, conveyance of the company’s own shares held by the company and/or granting of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. By virtue of the authorization, the Board of Directors may, by one or several resolutions, issue a maximum of 5,000,000 shares. The shares granted by virtue of option rights and other special rights are included in the aforementioned maximum number. Option rights and other special rights may not be granted as a part of the company’s remuneration system.

The share issue can be made either against payment or without payment and can also be directed to the company itself. The authorization entitles the Board of Directors to also decide that shares are issued otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders (directed share issue). The authorization can be used to carry out acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company’s business, to finance investments, to improve the company’s financial structure, as part of the company’s remuneration system or to pay the share proportion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors or for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorization revokes all earlier authorizations regarding the issuance of shares and issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares. The Board of Directors will decide on all other terms and conditions related to the authorization. The authorization is valid until June 30, 2026.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT

Suominen has prepared a separate Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Report for 2024, which comply with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies. The statements have been published on Suominen's website at www.suominen.fi

AUDIOCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, and Janne Silonsaari, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors, and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.events.inderes.com/q1-2025. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=5004238. The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.

NEXT FINANCIAL REPORT

Suominen Corporation will publish its Half Year Report 2025 on August 7, 2025, approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

SUOMINEN GROUP 1.1–31.3.2025

The figures in these interim financial statements are mainly presented in EUR thousands. As a result of rounding differences, the figures presented in the tables do not necessarily add up to total.

This interim report has not been audited.

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The principles for preparing the interim report are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2024, with the exception of the effect of the new accounting standards and interpretations which have been applied from January 1, 2025.

The new or amended standards or interpretations applicable from January 1, 2025, are not material for Suominen Group.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Assets      
Non-current assets      
Goodwill 15,496 15,496 15,496
Intangible assets 2,265 5,211 2,754
Property, plant and equipment 120,022 113,352 120,356
Right-of-use assets 10,479 11,620 11,003
Equity instruments 421 421 421
Other non-current receivables 152 75 158
Deferred tax assets 2,611 1,778 2,269
Total non-current assets 151,447 147,953 152,457
       
Current assets      
Inventories 47,979 41,617 47,470
Trade receivables 62,961 67,522 62,477
Other current receivables 5,452 5,704 6,119
Assets for current tax 542 1,763 514
Cash and cash equivalents 34,198 53,897 41,340
Total current assets 151,131 170,503 157,919
       
Total assets 302,578 318,456 310,376
       
Equity and liabilities      
Equity      
Share capital 11,860 11,860 11,860
Share premium account 24,681 24,681 24,681
Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 75,692 75,692 75,692
Fair value and other reserves 436 316 436
Exchange differences 160 2,003 3,312
Retained earnings -363 11,492 1,626
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 112,466 126,045 117,608
       
Liabilities      
Non-current liabilities      
Deferred tax liabilities 7,074 9,078 7,990
Liabilities from defined benefit plans 191 172 189
Non-current provisions 582 582 588
Non-current lease liabilities 8,736 10,246 9,277
Debentures 49,645 49,487 49,606
Total non-current liabilities 66,228 69,566 67,650
       
Current liabilities      
Current provisions 137 3,742 178
Current lease liabilities 2,910 2,825 2,877
Other current interest-bearing liabilities 40,000 40,000 40,000
Liabilities for current tax 390 430 214
Trade payables and other current liabilities 80,447 75,849 81,849
Total current liabilities 123,884 122,846 125,118
       
Total liabilities 190,112 192,412 192,768
       
Total equity and liabilities 302,578 318,456 310,376

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

EUR thousand 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024
Net sales 117,501 113,587 462,318
Cost of goods sold -109,157 -105,444 -432,589
Gross profit 8,344 8,143 29,729
Other operating income 908 679 4,952
Sales, marketing and administration expenses -8,202 -7,777 -32,068
Research and development expenses -959 -963 -4,023
Other operating expenses -385 17 152
Operating profit -292 99 -1,257
Net financial expenses -1,874 -790 -4,086
Profit before income taxes -2,166 -691 -5,343
Income taxes -6 -313 53
Profit for the period -2,172 -1,004 -5,290
       
Earnings per share, EUR      
Basic -0.04 -0.02 -0.09
Diluted -0.04 -0.02 -0.09

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR thousand 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024
       
Profit for the period -2,172 -1,004 -5,290
       
Other comprehensive income:      
Other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss      
Exchange differences -3,645 2,152 3,949
Income taxes related to other comprehensive income 493 -260 -749
Total -3,152 1,892 3,201
Other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss      
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans -11
Total -11
       
Total other comprehensive income -3,152 1,892 3,190
       
Total comprehensive income for the period -5,324 888 -2,100

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences
Equity 1.1.2025 11,860 24,681 75,692 3,312
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income -3,152
Total comprehensive income -3,152
Share-based payments
Conveyance of treasury shares
Equity 31.3.2025 11,860 24,681 75,692 160


EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
Equity 1.1.2025 436 1,626 117,608
Profit for the period -2,172 -2,172
Other comprehensive income -3,152
Total comprehensive income -2,172 -5,324
Share-based payments 186 186
Conveyance of treasury shares -3 -3
Equity 31.3.2025 436 -363 112,466


EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences
Equity 1.1.2024 11,860 24,681 75,692 111
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income 1,892
Total comprehensive income 1,892
Share-based payments
Conveyance of treasury shares
Equity 31.3.2024 11,860 24,681 75,692 2,003


EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
Equity 1.1.2024 316 12,251 124,912
Profit for the period -1,004 -1,004
Other comprehensive income 1,892
Total comprehensive income -1,004 888
Share-based payments 248 248
Conveyance of treasury shares -3 -3
Equity 31.3.2024 316 11,492 126,045


EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences
Equity 1.1.2024 11,860 24,681 75,692 111
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income 3,201
Total comprehensive income 3,201
Distribution of dividend
Share-based payments
Conveyance of treasury shares
Transfers
Equity 31.12.2024 11,860 24,681 75,692 3,312


EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
Equity 1.1.2024 316 12,251 124,912
Profit for the period -5,290 -5,290
Other comprehensive income -11 3,190
Total comprehensive income -5,301 -2,100
Distribution of dividend -5,769 -5,769
Share-based payments 511 511
Conveyance of treasury shares 54 54
Transfers 120 -120
Equity 31.12.2024 436 1,626 117,608

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

EUR thousand 1-3/
2025 		1-3/
2024		 1-12/
2024
       
Cash flow from operations      
Profit for the period -2,172 -1,004 -5,290
Total adjustments to profit for the period 6,000 5,765 21,244
Cash flow before changes in net working capital 3,829 4,761 15,954
Change in net working capital -2,817 -5,795 -5,931
Financial items -1,107 -1,055 -4,975
Income taxes -338 -138 -1,191
Cash flow from operations -432 -2,228 3,857
       
Cash flow from investments      
Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -5,154 -2,708 -14,391
Sales proceeds from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 3 0 114
Cash flow from investments -5,150 -2,708 -14,277
       
Cash flow from financing      
Drawdown of current interest-bearing liabilities 40,000 40,000 160,000
Repayment of current interest-bearing liabilities -40,690 -40,786 -163,312
Dividends paid -5,769
Cash flow from financing -690 -786 -9,081
       
Change in cash and cash equivalents -6,273 -5,722 -19,501
       
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 41,340 58,755 58,755
Effect of changes in exchange rates -869 864 2,086
Change in cash and cash equivalents -6,273 -5,722 -19,501
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 34,198 53,897 41,340

KEY RATIOS

  1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024
Change in net sales, % * 3.4 -2.7 2.5
Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, % 7.1 7.2 6.4
Comparable EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % 3.5 3.9 3.7
EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % 3.5 4.1 3.7
Comparable operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % -0.2 -0.1 -0.3
Operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % -0.2 0.1 -0.3
Net financial items, as percentage of net sales, % -1.6 -0.7 -0.9
Profit before income taxes, as percentage of net sales, % -1.8 -0.6 -1.2
Profit for the period, as percentage of net sales, % -1.8 -0.9 -1.1
Gross capital expenditure, EUR thousand 5,804 2,004 16,004
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, EUR thousand 4,352 4,575 18,431
Return on equity, rolling 12 months, % -5.5 -7.6 -4.4
Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % -0.9 -3.0 -0.7
Equity ratio, % 37.2 39.6 37.9
Gearing, % 60.0 39.0 51.7
Average number of personnel (FTE – full-time equivalent) 720 668 689
Earnings per share, EUR, basic -0.04 -0.02 -0.09
Earnings per share, EUR, diluted -0.04 -0.02 -0.09
Cash flow from operations per share, EUR -0.01 -0.04 0.07
Equity per share, EUR 1.95 2.18 2.04
Number of shares, end of period, excluding treasury shares 57,727,103 57,692,459 57,727,103
Share price, end of period, EUR 2.03 2.80 2.28
Share price, period low, EUR 1.91 2.60 1.96
Share price, period high, EUR 2.73 2.92 2.93
Volume weighted average price during the period, EUR 2.18 2.73 2.53
Market capitalization, EUR million 117.2 161.5 131.6
Number of traded shares during the period 208,458 233,128 951,426
Number of traded shares during the period, % of average number of shares 0.4 0.4 1.7

* Compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

      31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousands          
Non-current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value     58,736 60,246 59,277
Current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value     42,910 42,825 42,877
Cash and cash equivalents     -34,198 -53,897 -41,340
Interest-bearing net debt     67,448 49,174 60,815

CALCULATION OF KEY RATIOS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Key ratios per share are either IFRS key ratios (earnings per share) or required by Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance in Finland or alternative performance measures (cash flow from operations per share).

Some of the other key ratios Suominen publishes are alternative performance measures. An alternative performance measure is a key ratio which has not been defined in IFRS Accounting Standards. Suominen believes that the use of alternative performance measures provides useful information for example to investors regarding the Group's financial and operating performance and makes it easier to make comparisons between the reporting periods.

The link between the components of the key ratios per share and the consolidated financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial statements of 2024. The link between the components of the alternative performance measures and the consolidated financial statements is presented in Suominen’s Annual Report for 2024.

Calculation of key ratios per share

Earnings per share                                

                                

Basic earnings per share (EPS)



   Profit for the period. net of tax
= Share-issue adjusted average number of shares excluding treasury shares
 
       
       
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)



   Profit for the period
= Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares
 


EUR thousand   31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Profit for the period   -2,172 -1,004 -5,290
         
         
Average share-issue adjusted number of shares   57,727,103 57,692,459 57,713,587
Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares   57,733,276 57,744,610 57,878,570
         
Earnings per share        
         
EUR        
Basic   -0.04 -0.02 -0.09
Diluted   -0.04 -0.02 -0.09

Cash flow from operations per share

        

Cash flow from operations per share



   Cash flow from operations
= Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares. end of reporting period
 


    31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Cash flow from operations, EUR thousand   -432 -2,228 3,857
Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period   57,727,103 57,692,459 57,727,103
Cash flow from operations per share, EUR   -0.01 -0.04 0.07

        

Equity per share

Equity per share



   Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
= Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares. end of reporting period
 

                                                            

    31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent, EUR thousand   112,466 126,045 117,608
Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period   57,727,103 57,692,459 57,727,103
Equity per share, EUR   1.95 2.18 2.04

Market capitalization

Market capitalization = Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares x share price at the end of period


    31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares   57,727,103 57,692,459 57,727,103
Share price at end of the period, EUR 2.03 2.80 2.28
Market capitalization, EUR million   117.2 161.5 131.6

Share turnover

Share turnover = The proportion of number of shares traded during the period to weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares


    31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Number of shares traded during the period   208,458 233,128 951,426
Average number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,727,103 57,692,459 57,713,587
Share turnover, %   0.4 0.4 1.7

Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures

Operating profit and comparable operating profit

Operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses
         
Comparable operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses. adjusted with items affecting comparability

In order to improve the comparability of result between reporting periods. Suominen presents comparable operating profit as an alternative performance measure. Operating profit is adjusted with material items that are considered to affect comparability between reporting periods. These items include, among others, impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses, gains or losses from the sales of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or other assets and restructuring costs.

Comparable EBIT

         
         
EUR thousand   31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Operating profit   -292 99 -1,257
+ Dismissal costs affecting comparability   1,605
+ Restoration costs affecting comparability / reversals of restoration provisions   -1,435
+ Other costs affecting comparability   4
+ Other operating income, affecting comparability   -184 -305
+ Impairment losses of right-of-use assets, affecting comparability of result   3 3
+ Impairment losses of inventories and reversals of the impairment losses, affecting comparability of result -6 -41
Comparable operating profit   -292 -88 -1,426

EBITDA and comparable EBITDA

EBITDA is an important measure that focuses on the operating performance excluding the effect of depreciation and amortization, financial items and income taxes, in other words what is the margin on net sales after deducting operating expenses.

EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

Comparable EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

EUR thousand   31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Operating profit   -292 99 -1,257
+ Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 4,352 4,575 18,431
EBITDA   4,060 4,673 17,174


EBITDA   4,060 4,673 17,174
+ Dismissal costs affecting comparability   1,605
+ Restoration costs affecting comparability / reversals of restoration provisions   -1,435
+ Other costs affecting comparability   4
+ Other operating income, affecting comparability   -184 -305
+ Impairment losses of inventories and reversals of the impairment losses, affecting comparability of result   -6 -41
Comparable EBITDA   4,060 4,484 17,001

Gross capital expenditure

EUR thousand   31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Increases in intangible assets   46 33 109
Increases in property, plant and equipment   5,757 1,972 15,895
Gross capital expenditure   5,804 2,004 16,004

Interest-bearing net debt

It is the opinion of Suominen that presenting interest-bearing liabilities not only at amortized cost but also at nominal value gives relevant additional information to the investors.

Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value - interest-bearing receivables - cash and cash equivalents


EUR thousand   31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Interest-bearing liabilities   101,291 102,558 101,760
Tender and issuance costs of the debentures   355 513 394
Cash and cash equivalents -34 198 -53,897 -41,340
Interest-bearing net debt   67,448 49,174 60,815
         
Interest-bearing liabilities   101,291 102,558 101,760
Tender and issuance costs of the debentures   355 513 394
Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities   101,646 103,071 102,154

Return on equity (ROE), %

Return on equity (ROE), % = Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) x 100
    Total equity attributable to owners of the parent (quarterly average)


EUR thousand   31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months)   -6,458 -9,840 -5,290
         
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2024 / 31.3.2023 / 31.12.2023   126,045 140,131 124,912
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2024 / 30.6.2023 / 31.3.2024   118,081 127,236 126,045
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2024 / 30.9.2023 / 30.6.2024   110,781 130,283 118,081
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.12.2024 / 31.12.2023 / 30.9.2024   117,608 124,912 110,781
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2025 / 31.3.2024 / 31.12.2024   112,466 126,045 117,608
Average   116,996 129,721 119,485
         
Return on equity (ROE), %   -5.5 -7.6 -4.4

Invested capital

Invested capital = Total equity + interest-bearing liabilities – cash and cash equivalents


         
EUR thousand   31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent   112,466 126,045 117,608
Interest-bearing liabilities   101,291 102,558 101,760
Cash and cash equivalents -34,198 -53,897 -41,340
Invested capital   179,559 174,706 178,028

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

Return on invested capital (ROI), % = Operating profit (rolling 12 months) x 100
    Invested capital, quarterly average


EUR thousand   31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Operating profit (rolling 12 months)   -1,648 -5,325 -1,257
         
Invested capital 31.3.2024 / 31.3.2023 / 31.12.2023   174,706 194,290 168,435
Invested capital 30.6.2024 / 30.6.2023 / 31.3.2024   174,218 182,005 174,706
Invested capital 30.9.2024 / 30.9.2023 / 30.6.2024   173,650 181,914 174,218
Invested capital 31.12.2024 / 31.12.2023 / 30.9.2024   178,028 168,435 173,650
Invested capital 31.3.2025 / 31.3.2024 / 31.12.2024   179,559 174,706 178,028
Average   176,032 180,270 173,807
         
Return on invested capital (ROI), %   -0.9 -3.0 -0.7

Equity ratio, %

Equity ratio, % = Total equity attributable to owners of the parent x 100  
    Total assets - advances received  


EUR thousand   31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent   112,466 126,045 117,608
         
Total assets   302,578 318,456 310,376
Advances received   -122 -80 -31
    302,456 318,376 310,345
         
Equity ratio, %   37.2 39.6 37.9

Gearing, %

Gearing, % = Interest-bearing net debt x 100  
    Total equity attributable to owners of the parent


EUR thousand   31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
Interest-bearing net debt   67,448 49,174 60,815
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent   112,466 126,045 117,608
Gearing, %   60.0 39.0 51.7

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET AREA

EUR thousand 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024
Finland 1,001 814 3,619
Rest of Europe 40,551 40,109 159,639
North and South America 75,745 72,567 297,628
Rest of the world 204 97 1,432
Total 117,501 113,587 462,318

QUARTERLY SALES BY BUSINESS AREA

  2025 2024
EUR thousand 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3
Americas 73,577 72,659 69,523 75,694 70,030
EMEA 43,935 45,829 42,065 42,977 43,549
Unallocated exchange differences and eliminations -11 22 -35 -3 8
Total 117,501 118,510 111,553 118,668 113,587

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT

  2025 2024
EUR thousand 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3
Net sales 117,501 118,510 111,553 118,668 113,587
Comparable EBITDA 4,060 4,231 3,305 4,982 4,484
as % of net sales 3.5 3.6 3.0 4.2 3.9
Items affecting comparability 1,135 72 -1,224 190
EBITDA 4,060 5,365 3,377 3,758 4,673
as % of net sales 3.5 4.5 3.0 3.2 4.1
           
Comparable operating profit -292 -265 -1,481 408 -88
as % of net sales -0.2 -0.2 -1.3 0.3 -0.1
           
Items affecting comparability 1,135 72 -1,224 186
Operating profit -292 869 -1,409 -816 99
as % of net sales -0.2 0.7 -1.3 -0.7 0.1
Net financial items -1,874 -275 -1,926 -1,095 -790
Profit before income taxes -2,166 595 -3,335 -1,911 -691
as % of net sales -1.8 0.5 -3.0 -1.6 -0.6

RELATED PARTY INFORMATION

Suominen Group's related parties include the parent of the Group (Suominen Corporation) and subsidiaries. In addition, the related parties of Suominen include the members of the Board of Directors, President & CEO and the members of the Executive Team as well as their family members and their controlled companies. In addition, shareholders who have a significant influence in Suominen through share ownership are included in related parties. Suominen has no associated companies or joint ventures.

In its transactions with related parties Suominen follows the same commercial terms as in transactions with third parties.

CHANGES IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

  31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
EUR thousand Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets
Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 120,356 2,754 112,727 6,084 112,727 6,084
Capital expenditure and increases 5,757 46 1,972 33 15,895 109
Disposals and decreases
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -3,075 -534 -2,979 -907 -12,083 -3,439
Exchange differences and other changes -3,017 -1 1,633 2 3,817 0
Carrying amount at the end of the period 120,022 2,265 113,353 5,211 120,356 2,754

Goodwill is not included in intangible assets.

  31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024
EUR thousand Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets
Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 11,003 11,109 11,109
Increases 485 1,078 2,580
Disposals and decreases -88 -1 -33
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -743 -688 -2,909
Exchange differences and other changes -177 121 256
Carrying amount at the end of the period 10,479 11,620 11,003

CHANGES IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

EUR thousand 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024
Total interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the period 101,760 102,278 102,278
Current liabilities at the beginning of the period 42,877 43,117 43,117
Repayment of current liabilities, cash flow items -40,690 -40,786 -163,312
Drawdown of current liabilities, cash flow items 40,000 40,000 160,000
Increases in current liabilities, non-cash flow items 150 111 630
Decreases of current liabilities, non-cash flow items -29 -185 -284
Reclassification from non-current liabilities 665 535 2,643
Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item -63 32 81
Current liabilities at the end of the period 42,910 42,825 42,877
       
Non-current liabilities at the beginning of the period 9,277 9,711 9,711
Increases in non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items 335 967 1,949
Decreases of non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items -63 -11
Reclassification to current liabilities -665 -535 -2,643
Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item -148 103 272
Non-current liabilities at the end of the period 8,736 10,246 9,277
       
Non-current debentures at the beginning of the period 49,606 49,449 49,449
Periodization of debentures to amortized cost, non-cash flow items 39 38 157
Non-current debentures at the end of the period 49,645 49,487 49,606
Total interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the period 101,291 102,558 101,760


CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
        
EUR thousand 31.3.2025   31.3.2024 31.12.2024
         
Other commitments        
Rental obligations 433   427 393
Contractual commitments to acquire property, plant and equipment 13,329  

1,007

11,267
Commitments to leases not yet commenced   38 274
         
Guarantees        
On own behalf 1,744   2,486 1,921
Other own commitments 16,310   14,481 18,307
Total 18,054   16,967 20,228

FINANCIAL ASSETS BY CATEGORY

a. Financial assets at amortized cost
b. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
c. Carrying amount
d. Fair value

  Classification
EUR thousand a. b. c. d.
Equity instruments 421 421 421
Trade receivables 62,961 62,961 62,961
Interest and other financial receivables 205 205 205
Cash and cash equivalents 34,198 34,198 34,198
Total 31.3.2025 97,364 421 97,785 97,785


EUR thousand a. b. c. d.
Equity instruments 421 421 421
Trade receivables 62,477 62,477 62,477
Interest and other financial receivables 246 246 246
Cash and cash equivalents 41,340 41,340 41,340
Total 31.12.2024 104,063 421 104,484 104,484

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets for 2025 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2024.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

  31.3.2025 31.12.2024
EUR thousand Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value
Non-current financial liabilities            
             
Debentures 49,645 45,685 50,000 49,606 45,255 50,000
Lease liabilities 8,736 8,736 8,736 9,277 9,277 9,277
Total non-current financial liabilities 58,381 54,421 58,736 58,883 54,532 59,277
             
Current financial liabilities            
             
Current loans from financial institutions 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000
Lease liabilities 2,910 2,910 2,910 2,877 2,877 2,877
Interest accruals 767 767 767 582 582 582
Other current liabilities 315 315 315 269 269 269
Trade payables 67,401 67,401 67,401 67,654 67,654 67,654
Total current financial liabilities 111,392 111,392 111,392 111,382 111,382 111,382
             
Total 169,773 165,813 170,128 170,265 165,914 170,659


Principles in estimating fair value for financial liabilities for 2025 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2024.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT HIERARCHY

EUR thousands Level 1 Level 2 Level 3
Financial assets at fair value      
Equity instruments 421
Total 31.3.2025 421

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets and their hierarchies for 2025 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2024. There were no transfers in the fair value measurement hierarchy levels during the reporting period.   

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:
Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3018
Janne Silonsaari, CFO, tel. +358 50 409 9264

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi

Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Suominen Corporation’s Interim Report for January 1 – March 31, 2025: Navigating a challenging environment

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more