Lyme Disease Treatment Market Hits USD 8.24 Billion in 2024, Set to Grow at 8% CAGR Through 2035

Lyme disease treatment market was valued at USD 8,247 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period (2025-2035).

INDORE, INDIA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global market for Lyme Disease Treatment is growing owing to the convergence of healthcare innovation, rising disease prevalence, and expanded public health activities. According to the Bay Area Lyme Foundation, estimated that there will be approximately 627,927 actual Lyme disease cases in 2024. Improved physician and patient knowledge has led to earlier diagnosis and treatment, as improved treatment outcomes. Government-sponsored campaigns and awareness campaigns have played a vital role in propagating awareness about preventive measures and symptoms. The convergence of digital health technologies, such as telemedicine and electronic health records, has helped in timely diagnosis and follow-up treatment. Furthermore, the increased healthcare spending among developed and emerging economies is justifying the adoption of sophisticated treatments. Increased availability of funding for tick-borne disease research is fueling innovation in therapeutics. Efforts to improve access to healthcare in rural and underserved communities are assisting in the control of diseases. The market is underpinned by partnerships between public institutions and pharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapeutics. Growing concerns over antibiotic resistance have spurred interest in new and combination therapies. Improved insurance coverage and favorable reimbursement policies are increasing the availability of treatments.Click To get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market TrendsAdvancements in Diagnostic Technologies, Such as PCR and NGSThe Lyme disease treatment Market globally is experiencing strong growth, primarily owing to advancements in diagnostic technologies such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS). The sensitivity and rapidity of detection of Lyme disease have improved with these technologies, enabling earlier treatment and improving patient outcomes. PCR allows for quick amplification and detection of Borrelia burgdorferi, the Lyme disease pathogen, even in early stages of infection. Similarly, NGS offers extensive pathogen identification through high-throughput DNA sequencing, improving the accuracy of diagnosis in doubtful or complex cases. Increased use of these devices in clinical laboratories has accelerated diagnosis and enabled better disease management. Additionally, research and development activities in molecular diagnostics are increasing the range of test capabilities, boosting market growth further. Healthcare providers are increasingly implementing these advanced devices in their diagnostic loads through positive reimbursement policies and regulatory approval.Diversification of Treatment ModalitiesThe global Lyme disease treatment market is experiencing unprecedented growth, and the foremost driver has been diversification in the choice of treatments. Advances in medicine have seen increasingly effective antibiotic therapy and off-label regimens that are appropriate for the various stages and presentations of the disease. The awareness among both patients and medical professionals leads to early diagnosis and customized treatment plans. Blending adjunct therapies, such as immunotherapy and herbal medicine, with orthodox therapies is widening the scope of patient treatment. Furthermore, the advancements in diagnostic technology, faster and better detection possible, leading to a more effective treatment outcome. Pharmaceutical firms are investing in the development of new drugs to combat antibiotic-resistant microbes and chronic Lyme disease. Both government and private funding and public health efforts are also assisting in increasing access to treatment.Regional OutlookStrong Presence of Key Market Players in Asia PacificThe Asia Pacific is experiencing the emergence of new trends in the therapeutic scene of Lyme disease, particularly in countries where awareness has only begun to grow. Traditionally, not one of high incidence, increasing travel, environmental change, and broadening diagnostic boundaries has set the stage to highlight the local significance of the disease. Government health officials in regions of East Asia and Southeast Asia are implementing surveillance schemes designed to identify tick-borne diseases early. Furthermore, clinical focus towards vector-borne pathogens, such as Borrelia burgdorferi, is growing. Several medical schools and research institutions in the area are beginning to invest resources in the research of Lyme-like symptoms in tropical settings. This has resulted in more doctors being trained to identify early symptoms that were once misdiagnosed. Increased healthcare infrastructure in the region—particularly in India, China, and South Korea—has led to improved access to blood tests and ELISA-based diagnostics. As these resources are more prevalent, patient outcomes are starting to improve.North America Holds Major Market ShareThe market for Lyme disease treatment in North America has experienced huge growth over the past few years. The primary driver of this growth is mounting awareness regarding tick-borne illnesses among medical practitioners and the general population as well. The cases of Lyme disease, particularly in the US and certain regions of Canada, have been consistently on the rise, leading to a rise in demand for reliable diagnostic and treatment processes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in March 2025, more than 89,000 cases of Lyme disease had been reported by state health agencies and the District of Columbia to the CDC through 2023. More recent estimates based on other methods are that about 476,000 individuals are being diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease annually in the US. Health centers are investing increasingly in research to identify Lyme disease at an early stage and enhance the outcomes of treatment. As diagnostic equipment increases, the detection rate of infection at an early stage has grown, and as a consequence, antibiotics and other treatments are witnessing increased prescriptions. Pharmaceutical firms are contributing. There is a significant increase in investment towards the creation of advanced therapeutics with minimal side effects. Additionally, telemedicine has made consultations and access to treatment faster and in distant locations. Research institutions and hospitals are coming together to produce clinical trials aimed at creating vaccines and future drugs. This partnership is likely to further drive market growth.Market Segmentation and Growth AreasTopical Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market, Holding the Largest ShareThe global lyme disease treatment market is witnessing a phenomenal growth with the increasing trend towards the use of topical drug administration. Topical treatment has numerous benefits, such as non-invasive and convenient drug delivery directly to the site of the disease, allowing it to be simple for the patient to adhere to and reducing the systemic side effects. This type of drug delivery is particularly useful for the treatment of early local infection or dermatological symptoms such as erythema migrans, a common symptom of Lyme disease. Increased R&D activity on dermatological drug delivery systems has helped further reinforce the trend. Furthermore, topical forms offer a specific route of delivery that can enhance therapeutic results when oral or intravenous treatments prove unsuitable. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in innovative transdermal delivery systems, enhancing drug penetration and effectiveness. In addition, regulatory clearance and clinical trials for topical anti-inflammatory drugs and antibiotics used for the treatment of Lyme disease are driving market growth. Topical OTC and prescription therapy are increasing owing to increasing awareness and early diagnosis. For instance, a firm that has provided a product through the topical administration route for the treatment of Lyme disease is H3 Biomedicine Inc., which has been engaged in the development of topical antibiotic preparations for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease.The Hospital Pharmacies Segment is Expected to Capture a Significant Share of the MarketThe global Lyme disease treatment market is growing strongly, partly owing to the rising role of hospital pharmacies as drug dispensers. Hospital pharmacies play an important part in offering timely access to ordered antibiotics and other treatments for acute and chronic phases of the disease. Synchronization with diagnosis assures that patients are given the correct regimens of treatment after diagnosis. Besides, hospital-based care is often accompanied by intravenous antibiotics, which are typically administered under professional supervision, reinforcing the importance of such facilities. The increasing prevalence of Lyme disease in North America and Europe has also led to a greater demand for formal healthcare provision, which is supported by hospital pharmacies. Additionally, the development of resistant strains and late stages of diagnosis require controlled administration of medicine, which is effectively provided by hospital pharmacies. One such firm providing a product through the topical administration route of administration for treating Lyme disease includes Valneva SE, which is working on VLA15, a Lyme disease vaccine candidate, with the potential for future delivery formats as topical.Market Limitations and Challenges•Limitations in Diagnostics and Delayed Detection : Delayed Detection of Lyme disease is often difficult owing to the nonspecific presentation and lack of highly sensitive tests, especially in the early stages. Delayed detection or misdiagnosis leads to delayed treatment, complicated outcomes, and loss of efficacy of conventional antibiotic regimens. This constrains market growth as demand for advanced or other therapies is not satisfied.•Restricted New Therapy Pipeline: There are not enough new drugs or new therapies, particularly for Lyme disease. There are primarily current therapies based on current antibiotics, and there is not much commercial need for drug manufacturers to invest in R&D as given the comparatively smaller number of patients compared to other infectious diseases. This retards innovation and limits the growth of the treatment market.Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global lyme disease treatment market include AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer Inc., among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers Thermo Scientific IDEIA Lyme Neuroborreliosis Kit detects the human IgG and IgM antibodies to Borrelia burgdorferi in the diagnosis of Lyme neuroborreliosis with this enzyme immunoassay.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/lyme-disease-treatment-market Recent Developments•In September 2024, ID-Fish Technology announced that the US (FDA) had cleared its new Lyme disease test. The iDart Lyme IgG ImmunoBlot Kit is a stand-alone test for detecting Lyme-specific immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies that includes 31 Lyme antigen bands, more than any other Lyme test on the market. The company says the inclusion of 31 antigens will improve the sensitivity of Lyme disease diagnosis in suspected patients without sacrificing specificity.•In July 2024, Pfizer Inc. and Valneva SE announced that the participants of the Phase 3 trial “Vaccine Against Lyme for Outdoor Recreationists” (VALOR) have completed the primary vaccination series (three doses) of Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15. Participants will be monitored for the occurrence of Lyme disease cases until the end of the Lyme disease season in 2025.•In June 2024, Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, announced that the results of two Phase 2 clinical trials of Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15, were published in the peer-reviewed medical journal, The Lancet Infectious Diseases. These trials, as well as a third Phase 2 trial in pediatric participants, supported the design of the current pivotal Phase 3 trial, ‘Vaccine Against Lyme for Outdoor Recreationists’ (VALOR).Some of the Key Companies in the Lyme Disease Treatment Market Include-• Almirall, S.A.• Cipla Ltd.• Eli Lilly and Co.• Gilead Sciences, Inc.• GlaxoSmithKline plc• Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC• Lupin Pharmaceutical, Inc.• Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.• Merck & Co., Inc.• Novartis AG• Orion Corp.• Perrigo Company plc• Pfizer Inc.• SANOFI S.A.• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.Lyme Disease Treatment Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Lyme Disease Treatment Market by Administration Route• Oral• Injectable• TopicalGlobal Lyme Disease Treatment Market by Treatment Type• Medication• Tick RemovalGlobal Lyme Disease Treatment Market by Distribution Channel• Hospital Pharmacies• Retail Pharmacies• OnlineRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and AfricaInquiry Before Buying: https://www.omrglobal.com/inquiry-before-buying/lyme-disease-treatment-market

