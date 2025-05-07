OnDemand Painters Expands to Kansas City and Nashville, Bringing Fast, High-Quality Painting Services to New Markets

OnDemand Painters is proud to announce its official expansion into the Kansas City metro area

New York, NY , May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnDemand Painters, a top-rated residential and commercial painting company with over 300 five-star reviews and an A+ BBB rating, is proud to announce its official expansion into the Kansas City metro area (including both Missouri and Kansas) and Nashville, Tennessee. With this move, the company now serves six major metropolitan areas, including its home base of St. Louis and operations in Chicago, Detroit, and Brevard County, Florida.

Known for delivering fast quotes, high-quality workmanship, and excellent communication, OnDemand Painters is redefining the customer experience in the painting industry. Homeowners and business owners in Kansas City and Nashville can now access the same trusted, full-service approach that has earned the company accolades and loyal customers across the Midwest and beyond.

“We are thrilled to bring our unique combination of speed, quality, and customer-first service to Kansas City and Nashville,” said Chris Heerdegen, Co-Founder of OnDemand Painters. “Our 300+ five-star reviews reflect our commitment to excellence, and we’re excited to earn the same trust in these new communities. Every project is a chance to make a space more beautiful—and make the process easier for the client.”



OnDemand Painters

OnDemand Painters offers a complete suite of painting services, including interior and exterior painting, drywall and plaster repair, deck and fence staining, cabinet painting, commercial painting, and even gutter installation. All services will be available in the new markets beginning immediately, supported by local crews trained to the company’s high standards. Every project includes transparent pricing, top-quality materials, and a 3-year warranty on labor and materials.

Customers consistently praise the company for its fast response times, clear communication, and reliable results. OnDemand’s streamlined quoting system uses satellite data and home specs to deliver accurate estimates—often within 10 minutes—eliminating the hassle of waiting for in-person visits. Projects can begin in as little as 24 hours after approval, a level of responsiveness that sets the company apart.

The expansion also brings on local leadership committed to community impact. Matt Cashman, who will lead operations in Kansas City, shared his personal connection to the area:

“I was born and raised in Lenexa, Kansas. I studied Supply Chain Management at KU and got my start in the trades with College Works Painting. Now, I’m excited to combine contracting and technology to offer fast quotes and exceptional service to the community that raised me. It means a lot to give back in this way.”



OnDemand Painters

This local-first approach, combined with professional operations, positions OnDemand Painters uniquely between independent painters and large, impersonal franchises. Customers benefit from personalized attention and the infrastructure to handle projects quickly and efficiently—without compromising quality.

The company has earned numerous accolades, including the BBB’s Complaint-Free Award and finalist recognition in the 2023 and 2024 St. Louis Magazine A-List Awards for “Best Painters.” These honors underscore the brand’s reputation for integrity and results.

As OnDemand Painters enters Kansas City and Nashville, its mission remains clear: to take the pain out of painting by making the process faster, easier, and more reliable than ever before.

About OnDemand Painters

Founded in St. Louis, OnDemand Painters delivers expert residential and commercial painting services with a focus on fast quotes, top-tier workmanship, and excellent customer communication. With over 300 five-star reviews, an A+ BBB rating, and operations in six metro areas, the company is raising the standard in the painting industry—one project at a time.

