FEMA Continued Temporary Housing Assistance Available

LOS ANGELES – If you received rental assistance from FEMA and require further rental assistance while working toward your permanent housing goals, we encourage you to stay in touch with FEMA. Continued Temporary Housing Assistance (CTHA) may be available for those who qualify.

Rental Assistance is available as an initial temporary two-month grant for homeowners and renters to pay for somewhere to live if their primary residence suffered damage from the Los Angeles County wildfires. If you were displaced and need assistance covering housing costs you should contact FEMA to determine your eligibility for this program. If temporary housing is still needed after the first two months of receiving rental assistance, survivors can apply for CTHA based on three months of their actual monthly costs for rent and utilities or the Fair Market Rent, for up to 18 months from the date the disaster was declared, January 8, 2025, as long as they remain eligible.

If you received funds for Additional Living Expenses through your insurance, you may be eligible for initial Rental Assistance once those funds are exhausted.

To be eligible to apply for CTHA, survivors must meet the following conditions:

Be awarded initial Rental Assistance and show they used this money to pay for temporary housing,

Are unable to return to their pre-disaster residence because it is not safe to live in or is no longer available to them, due to the disaster.

Demonstrate a continued disaster-caused financial need.

Show that they have established a permanent housing plan and that they are working toward meeting that goal.

What are eligible expenses:

CTHA is intended to cover the monthly rent amount (including lot rent, if applicable)

Essential utilities (gas, propane, electric, water, oil, trash, sewer due to disaster-caused displacement) This does not include telephone, cable TV, or internet service for the housing unit.



If you were initially approved for Rental Assistance, an application for CTHA may be mailed to you 15 days after the grant is approved. If you do not receive one, please contact FEMA by calling 800-621-3362.

Return the form to FEMA by either:

Uploading it to your FEMA Disaster Assistance account, available online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Mailing the completed form to: FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

Faxing it to 800-827-8112.

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.