LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It comes with a heavy heart, that EmpowHer announces the postponement of the inaugural EmpowHer Music Festival.A festival Takeover of Hollywood Blvd, with a planned 20,000+ ticket sell out, filled with what was to be fun, purpose and a star-studded line up, has been postponed due to major safety and security threat with headline artists.Following similar recent announcements within the US, safety concerns are seen as the most important factor the company must consider.“Safety is paramount, the safety of our patrons, fans, artists, staff, sponsors, stakeholders, is of upmost importance to me and to our company,” said Andy Nematalla, the CEO & Founder of the festival.“Ensuring safety for all participants is imperative and far outweighs anything else including profit. If my kids were going to a festival to have a good time, I’d like to think they were going to come home safely, & we are now, not 100% convinced following on from authorities’ and their concerns, a tough but important decision to make”.With months of planning and fans anticipating an incredible takeover of Hollywood Blvd, EmpowHer are in the midst of postponing the entire line-up and the EmpowHer Festival with news to follow regarding the new rescheduled date to be announced.The company is working with all involved to reschedule and will soon make these announcements.

