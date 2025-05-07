ENR FutureTech 2025 Day 1 Wrap-Up: AI, Digital Twins, and a Bold Vision for Construction’s Future

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENR FutureTech 2025 , opened with a high-energy first day that brought together the construction industry’s top innovators, technologists, and visionaries for a packed program of keynotes, panels, and breakout sessions focused on the digital transformation of the built environment.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

The day began with welcome remarks from Scott Seltz, Publisher of Engineering News-Record , and Scott Blair, ENR’s Editor-in-Chief . “The momentum we’re seeing this year around AI, capital planning innovation, and real-world digital twin applications is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” says Seltz. “FutureTech continues to be the place where big ideas in construction get turned into action.”

The Opening Keynote, Digital Transformation: AI to Increase Efficiency, featured Sadia Janjua of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Dimitra Karachaliou of AECOM , outlining how public agencies and private firms are deploying AI to solve coordination, scheduling, and workforce challenges at scale.

Other session highlights from day 1 -

Several additional breakout sessions and presentations took place throughout the day, each highlighting the dynamic intersection of construction challenges and tech-driven solutions. The Exhibit Hall stayed lively from morning to evening, featuring live demos, startup showcases, and steady networking. The momentum carried into the afternoon with thought-provoking panels on wearable technology, advanced reality capture, and innovations driving the shift toward affordable net-zero building envelopes.

ENR FutureTech continues through tomorrow, May 7, with even more speakers, startups, and strategic insights ahead. Follow along at #ENRTech for live updates and Day 2 highlights.

About ENR FutureTech:

ENR FutureTech is the premier forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals to discover the emerging technologies and advancements revolutionizing industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR—the trusted authority in engineering and construction news, FutureTech embodies the media brand’s legacy of integrity and insight. The event showcases thought-provoking keynotes, expert-led panels, hands-on workshops, and cutting-edge exhibitions, all centered around the latest innovations shaping the future of construction. Learn more: ENR FutureTech 2025

