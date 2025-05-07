Arla Foods Ingredients showcases protein soda concept at Vitafoods Europe

AARHUS, Denmark, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arla Foods Ingredients will highlight the functional benefits of pure BLG (beta-lactoglobulin) in a new protein soda concept at Vitafoods Europe.





Consumers are increasingly seeking functional beverages that support active, balanced lifestyles. According to the Innova Category Survey 2024, nearly 20% reduce their consumption of traditional carbonated drinks in the past year1.

Arla Foods Ingredients’ protein soda concept is a tailored response to the “better-for-you” soft drink trend, providing 10g of protein per serving with zero sugar. It features Lacprodan® BLG-100 to deliver the nutritional power that consumers demand, while offering manufacturers the flexibility of hot and cold processing.

Compared to standard whey protein, Lacprodan® BLG-100 contains more of the essential and branched chain amino acids necessary to support muscle maintenance and growth. Its protein content also supports satiety, appealing to the increasing number of consumers interested in weight management.

Sarah Meyer, Head of Sales Development, Performance Nutrition, at Arla Foods Ingredients, said, “Our exciting new protein soda concept meets the needs of consumers keen to switch out sugary beverages for thirst-quenching, healthier options. Lacprodan® BLG-100’s outstanding purity ensures the refreshing, water-like viscosity, clarity and clean taste these consumers love. This enables brand owners to set a new quality standard for protein-enriched soft drinks, including those positioned around physical activity.”

Exhibiting at Stand 4D17 at Vitafoods Europe (20th to 22nd May in Barcelona), the leader in premium nutrition will also showcase three additional concepts:

The Essentials Protein Bar, featuring Lacprodan ® SoftBar & Capolac ® . Rich in whey protein and calcium, with a high-fibre wholefood base and no added sugar, it remains indulgently soft throughout shelf life.

SoftBar & Capolac . Rich in whey protein and calcium, with a high-fibre wholefood base and no added sugar, it remains indulgently soft throughout shelf life. The Refreshed in Seconds beverage – a ready-to-mix protein powder with quick foam breakdown. Made with Lacprodan ® ISO.RefreshShake whey protein isolate, this refreshing shake is ideal for post-workout recovery.

ISO.RefreshShake whey protein isolate, this refreshing shake is ideal for post-workout recovery. Lacprodan MicelPure® micellar casein isolate – the functional choice for health and medical foods. Providing high-quality, native milk protein, it has a mild, milky taste and low viscosity at high protein concentrations, with excellent heat stability and process flexibility.



For more information contact:

Steve Harman, Ingredient Communications

Tel: +44 (0)7538 118079 | Email: steve@ingredientcommunications.com

