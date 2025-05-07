Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market worth $2.32 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.01%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the HALS Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.54 billion in 2024 to USD 2.32 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.01%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The market is expanding due to the rising trend of durable and weather-resistant materials in the automotive industry. HALS plays a crucial role in extending the lifespan of vehicles exposed to harsh climates. Advanced polymers enhanced with HALS are preferred to enhance the crystallization rate and mechanical strength of materials Recent developments in HALS technology have enabled the creation of high-performance light stabilizers with greater efficiency and lifespan. Some developments include the incorporation of nanotechnology to produce nano-HALS, which provides superior dispersion and stability in polymer matrices. Also, implementing reactive HALS that chemically anchors into the polymer chain provides resistance to extraction and migration under harsh environmental conditions. Such technologies not only enhance the resistance and UV-stability of materials but also meet sustainability objectives by lowering the frequency of replacement or maintenance, thus changing the competitive conditions for manufacturers.

BASF SE (Germany) Rianlon Corporation (China) Arkema (France) SABO S.p.A. (Italy) Syensqo SA/NV (Belgium) ADEKA Corporation (Japan) Suqian UniteChem Co., Ltd. (China) Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Clariant AG (Switzerland) Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation (Taiwan)

Drivers: Rising market demand in plastics industry
Restraint: Supply chain disruptions and price volatility
Opportunity: Customized solutions for specific applications
Challenge: Strict environmental and regulatory compliance

Key Findings of the Study:

Building & construction is projected to be the second-largest end-use industry, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The polymeric HALS segment will be the fastest-growing segment in terms of value during the forecast period North America is projected to register the second-highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for HALS and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This dominance is mainly led by rapid urbanization and industrialization across China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. The automotive and building & construction industry growth has contributed to the rising demand for UV-resistant, durable materials. HALS are widely used in automotive components and construction materials to increase longevity and performance in harsh environmental conditions. Moreover, the favorable economic policies and growing manufacturing base drive HALS market within the region.

The HALS market is segmented as polymeric, monomeric, and oligomeric based on type. Among these types, polymeric HALS accounted for the largest market share in terms of value in 2023 and will continue to dominate during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to their lower volatility, long-term UV protection, and superior thermal stability. These properties make them highly suitable for the automotive, building & construction, packaging, and agriculture industries. Reduced migration of polymeric HALS during processing and their compatibility with a wide range of polymers contribute to their rising demand across end-use industries.

Polymeric HALS are finding greater application in automotive coatings due to their better resistance to UV degradation and thermal stress. For example, BASF’s Tinuvin product line features polymeric HALS specifically formulated for automotive exterior components and coatings, ensuring long-term protection and color retention in high-exposure conditions. In addition, SABO’s SABOSTAB portfolio, featuring high-performance HALS for agricultural films, provides increased stability under long-term UV exposure with retained mechanical properties. These developments reflect the segment’s transition toward long-life, application-specific stabilization solutions that pass rigorous durability requirements in key end-use markets.

The HALS market is segmented into automotive, building & construction, packaging, agriculture, and others based on industry. The automotive industry was the largest end-use industry in terms of value in 2023, mainly driven by the increasing industrial need for high-performance materials that endure long exposure to UV radiation, heat, and environmental stress. HALS are used across various applications, such as plastic parts, coatings, and interior components, to improve durability, maintain appearance, and prolong service life.

The lightweight vehicle trend and rising uses of polymers in exterior and interior automotive components also drive the demand for HALS in the industry. For example, Arkema provides its SpeedBlock line of HALS products specifically developed to provide long-term color stability and protection under harsh environmental exposure. These applications illustrate how HALS technology enables contemporary vehicle components’ durability and visual integrity to meet OEM demands for extended service life and material sustainability.

The HALS market is opening up with increasing opportunities fueled by strategic expansions, collaborations, and geographical diversification. Major players are consolidating their international presence and supply base to cater to high-demanding geographies effectively. For instance, SABO S.p.A.’s formation of SABO International Americas in Florida and a distribution facility in Georgia indicates a focused strategy to address increasing demand within North America through a diversified product portfolio of USDA bio-preferred certified offerings. Similarly, Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.’s exclusive distribution agreement with Krahn Italia S.p.A. highlights the need for localized alliances to support expanded market access and improved service quality, especially in Europe. To leverage these trends, industry players need to emphasize regional expansion, customized product offerings, and strategic collaborations congruent with regulatory changes and customer performance expectations. These actions will facilitate long-term growth and competitive differentiation in an increasingly application-specific HALS market.

