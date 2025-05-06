5/6/25 – FIRST TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KA‘IWA RIDGE TRAIL FOR LITTLE FIRE ANT TREATMENT

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

FIRST TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KA‘IWA RIDGE TRAIL FOR LITTLE FIRE ANT TREATMENT

HONOLULU — The Ka‘iwa Ridge Trail, popularly known as the Lanikai Pillbox Trail, will close for Little Fire Ant (LFA) treatment from 6-10 a.m. tomorrow, May 7. Several agencies including the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), the O‘ahu Invasive Species Committee (OISC), and the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture are partnering in the effort to control LFA at this location.

Although not yet found on the trail itself, LFA were detected on the eastern slope of the ridge during a recent delimiting survey by Hawai‘i Ant Lab. Partners determined that an aerial approach would be best to treat the tricky ridge terrain and selected Aloha ‘Āina Drones to support the project.

“Drone technology is advancing our efforts to move this site from an active infestation to eradication,” said OISC Outreach Coordinator Erin Bishop. “Drones offer a faster, safer and more cost-effective way to treat large, steep areas.”

The DOFAW Nā Ala Hele Trail and Access Program will support the closure with stewards posted at the trail heads. Hikers who seek to use the trail during the closure will be encouraged to return after 10 a.m., once the trail reopens.

This will be the first in a series of treatments of LFA at this location over the next nine months. Anticipated trail closures are as follows:

Treatment Closure Back-up Date 1 May 7, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. May 9, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. 2 June 18 June 20th 3 July 30 Aug 1 4 September 10 September 12 5 October 22 October 24 6 December 3 December 5 7 January 14, 2026 January 16, 2026 8 February 25, 2026 February 27, 2026

As of April 2025, there have been over 80 LFA detections on island. The agencies involved in this treatment at Lanikai Pillbox reflect the broad base of cooperation across the island to control this pest. OISC, the Hawai‘i Ant Lab, and nonprofits like Hui o Ko‘olaupoko and the KEY Project have played instrumental roles in raising community support to control new detections. As a result, emergent populations of LFA have been successfully managed in other places on O‘ahu such as Mililani-Mauka, Kāneʻohe, Kailua and Mānoa.

Bishop added: “We’re thrilled to move forward with this innovative approach with the support of DOFAW — without it, the threat of LFA spreading into surrounding residential and recreational areas would remain. This marks a major step forward in protecting our communities and environment.”

For more information about LFA on Oʻahu, contact Erin Bishop, OISC Outreach Coordinator, at 808-266-7994.

