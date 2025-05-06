Sonoma County Superior Court starts using chatbots

According to court officials the new chatbots will increase accessibility because they are available online 24 hours a day. This means people won't have to wait until the court opens to find information on their case.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.