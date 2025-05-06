From Drafting to Case Settlements: How Practice AI™ Is Shaping Legal AI

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As law firms face growing demands to process complex documentation quickly and accurately, Practice AI , a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for legal professionals, is setting the new standard for streamlined, ethical, and attorney-driven automation.

“The future of legal AI doesn’t lie in collecting a dozen separate tools—it lies in having one intelligent AI agent working on top of your existing case management system,” said Hamid Kohan, CEO of Practice AI . “Our goal is to eliminate friction, not add it. Legal teams shouldn’t be toggling between tools—they should be engaging with a single AI solution that works across their entire workflow.”

Centralized Legal AI That Works With You, Not Around You

Unlike point-solution tools that offer fragmented functionality, Practice AI delivers a unified, AI-powered dashboard that integrates directly with major case management platforms. Legal teams can use Practice AI to summarize legal and medical documents and generate personal injury and lemon law demand letters — all under one digital roof.

The two flagship products powering this transformation:

AI Case Summary : Extracts and organizes essential information from lengthy legal and medical documents, generating usable formats such as medical chronologies, issue-focused summaries, and timeline analyses.



These solutions allow law firms to complete in minutes what used to take hours or days—without sacrificing oversight or quality.

CPLG Welcomes AI into Their Legal Workflow

Arizona-based Consumer Protection Law Group (CPLG) , a lemon law-focused firm, recently adopted Practice AI and has already seen measurable benefits in case efficiency.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the role AI is beginning to play in our field,” said the CPLG team. “Practice AI is helping us evaluate the efficiency of our virtual staff members with Virtual Staffing LLC . Not only will this help us save on overhead and staffing costs, but it has also proven that AI can be part of the law firm and help with efficiency. We welcome this innovation and appreciate the clarity and speed it brings to our case preparation process.”

With lemon law demands requiring tight compliance and fast response times, CPLG has used Practice AI to improve documentation accuracy and accelerate case review.

AI With Ethics—and Attorneys—in Control

Unlike many emerging legal tech solutions that seek to automate attorney functions entirely, Practice AI is designed to support and enhance the legal process, never to replace it.

“AI should never replace the judgment of an attorney—it should reinforce it,” said Kohan. “That’s why our tools are designed for controlled AI interaction, where attorneys always retain the final say. AI can do the heavy lifting, but lawyers should always be in the driver’s seat.”

Practice AI embeds human checkpoints into every stage of the workflow. Attorneys review summaries, revise drafted letters, and manage outputs—ensuring that the integrity of the legal process remains intact.

Built for High-Volume Legal Practices

Practice AI is available for personal injury and lemon law firms—two practice areas where case success depends heavily on managing and interpreting large volumes of records and producing rapid documentation.

By offloading time-consuming tasks, attorneys and their staff are freed to focus on case strategy, negotiations, and client service.

A Unified Vision for the Future of Legal AI

With a rapidly growing customer base and product roadmap focused on intelligent integration, Practice AI is poised to lead the legal profession into the next generation of AI-driven practice management.

“Legal teams don’t need more software—they need smart, connected solutions,” Hamid added. “Practice AI is building a future where law firms have one intelligent assistant that understands their documents, workflows, and compliance requirements. That’s the kind of AI that empowers lawyers, not overwhelms them.”

As the legal industry continues to evolve, Practice AI is proving that technology can accelerate efficiency while preserving the attorney’s essential role. From document-heavy personal injury matters to technical lemon law cases, the platform enables faster, more confident decision-making at every stage of a case.

