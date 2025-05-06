Submit Release
PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NAV per share of $78.72 taking into account special dividend of $1.43 per share paid February 19, 2025

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the “Company”), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter for its year ending September 30, 2025.

Highlights:

  • Second quarter total investment income of $6.0 million; net investment income of $1.0 million
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $159 million, or $78.72 per share as of March 31, 2025
  • On February 6, 2025, the Board declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share paid on February 19, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2025
  • Weighted average yield was 11.82% on debt and other income producing investments

“In light of the broader market volatility we are pleased with another solid quarter,” stated David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer. “Also, on April 17th we closed on an extension and successful upsize of our credit facility to April 17, 2030 and $100 million, respectively. In addition, expecting reduced overall interest expense savings with our facility funding costs declining to SOFR+250 from SOFR+290. This comes at a great time given the robust opportunity set we see in the current market environment.”

Selected Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025:

Total investment income was $6.0 million of which $5.9 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income, and $0.1 million was attributable to fee and other income.

Total net expenses were $5.0 million and total net investment income was $1.0 million.

The Company recorded a net realized loss of $1.1 million and a net unrealized loss of $0.5 million.

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025:

The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $286.8 million and consisted of 36 portfolio companies.

The Company had certain investments in 2 portfolio companies on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $1.4 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $8.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $79.6 million outstanding under the Credit Facility (prior to its upsizing).

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, reduce interest expenses, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value per share and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies, including National Security Group, Inc. to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.


PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
 
  March 31,
2025 		    September 30,
2024 		 
  (Unaudited)        
Assets:          
Investments at fair value          
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $149,358,044 and $143,179,354 respectively) $ 150,403,826     $ 142,233,426  
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $20,572,531 and $20,564,242, respectively)   13,777,521       14,750,785  
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $150,553,974 and $97,016,429, respectively)   122,661,590       70,931,647  
Total Investments at fair value   286,842,937       227,915,858  
Cash and cash equivalents   8,689,461       67,571,559  
Receivables:              
Interest receivable   1,060,559       1,313,598  
Other receivable   16,640       65,838  
Dividends receivable   -       23,468  
Deferred tax asset, net   557,463       887,099  
Other assets   435,617       1,066,323  
Deferred financing costs   419,172       760,680  
Receivable for investments sold   2,328,555       2,955,775  
Due from Affiliate   257,852       90,500  
Prepaid share repurchase   101,115       101,115  
Total Assets $ 300,709,371     $ 302,751,813  
               
Liabilities:              
Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,326,546 and $1,510,815, respectively) $ 137,434,952     $ 135,723,636  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   2,937,872       5,570,150  
Interest and fees payable   1,078,676       768,043  
Other liabilities   223,362       294,063  
Due to Affiliate   46,995       88,148  
Total Liabilities   141,721,857       142,444,040  
               
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)              
               
Net Assets:              
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,019,778 and 2,019,778 common shares outstanding, respectively   2,020       2,020  
Capital in excess of par value   704,909,588       704,909,588  
Total distributable earnings (loss)   (545,924,094 )     (544,603,835 )
Total Net Assets   158,987,514       160,307,773  
Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 300,709,371     $ 302,751,813  
               
Net Asset Value Per Common Share $ 78.72     $ 79.37  



PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months
Ended March 31, 		    For the Six Months Ended
March 31, 		 
  2025     2024     2025     2024  
Interest Income:                      
Interest from investments                      
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:                      
Cash $ 2,957,380     $ 1,950,898     $ 5,950,065     $ 4,633,041  
Payment in-kind   263,784       90,530       618,465       181,204  
Affiliated investments:                              
Cash   -       276,484       -       732,176  
Controlled investments:                              
Cash   626,790       294,028       1,214,985       580,266  
Payment in-kind   -       118,864       -       268,831  
Total interest income   3,847,954       2,730,804       7,783,515       6,395,518  
Dividend income                              
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments   378,232       669,359       974,530       1,797,891  
Affiliated investments   111,736       -       254,231       -  
Controlled investments   1,580,616       982,903       2,979,966       1,868,097  
Total dividend income   2,070,584       1,652,262       4,208,727       3,665,988  
Interest from cash and cash equivalents   45,812       199,266       104,753       240,374  
Fee income (see Note 9)   29,673       76,517       40,737       78,625  
Other income   25,000       -       97,774       22  
Total Investment Income   6,019,023       4,658,849       12,235,506       10,380,527  
                               
Expenses:                              
Interest and financing expenses   2,578,963       1,567,352       5,124,774       3,109,413  
Salaries and benefits   1,185,054       1,524,508       2,213,671       2,949,500  
Professional fees, net   577,965       343,150       995,978       700,704  
Directors fees   204,000       187,500       408,000       375,000  
Administrator expenses (see Note 6)   112,829       57,550       197,184       135,402  
Insurance expenses   86,498       96,694       174,919       194,450  
General and administrative expenses   307,739       310,776       529,532       635,837  
Total expenses   5,053,048       4,087,530       9,644,058       8,100,306  
Net Investment Income   965,975       571,319       2,591,448       2,280,221  
                               
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments                              
Net realized gains (losses):                              
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments   (1,065,013 )     200,754       103,657       430,558  
Affiliated investments   -       (1,991,456 )     -       (1,991,456 )
Total net realized gains (losses)   (1,065,013 )     (1,790,702 )     103,657       (1,560,898 )
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):                              
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments   1,183,172       1,796,767       1,991,710       3,161,010  
Affiliated investments   (92,367 )     2,282,655       (981,553 )     4,713,918  
Controlled investments   (1,558,264 )     2,512,263       (1,807,602 )     1,311,890  
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)   (467,459 )     6,591,685       (797,445 )     9,186,818  
Deferred tax benefit (expense), net   (329,636 )     -       (329,636 )     -  
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)   (1,862,108 )     4,800,983       (1,023,424 )     7,625,920  
                               
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ (896,133 )   $ 5,372,302     $ 1,568,024     $ 9,906,141  
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share $ (0.44 )   $ 2.62     $ 0.78     $ 4.81  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)   2,019,778       2,048,622       2,019,778       2,060,723  

