Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers 20% Off for Nurse Appreciation Week

Nation’s Largest Barbecue Brand Serves Up a Helping of Gratitude to Healthcare Heroes with Special Offer May 6–12

Dallas, TX, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Nurse Appreciation Week, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is firing up the pit to honor one of America’s most selfless professions. From May 6–12, nurses can enjoy 20% off their meals at all Dickey’s locations nationwide by simply showing a valid nurse ID.

“Nurses are the heart of healing,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “They show up day after day, offering hope, comfort, and strength when it’s needed most. Their service reminds us why it’s so important to show up for our communities with the same care and intention.”

The promotion coincides with National Barbecue Month, making it a perfect time to bring comfort and recognition to those who give so much of themselves. Guests can expect to enjoy Dickey’s signature slow-smoked brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and classic homestyle sides—all served with the brand’s signature Southern hospitality.

“When my grandfather started Dickey’s in 1941, it wasn’t just about barbecue—it was about service. Service to neighbors, to families, to the community,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “That same spirit lives in the work nurses do every single day. They are the first to step in and the last to leave, and they do it with compassion and strength.”

The weeklong promotion is more than a discount—it’s a heartfelt thank you rooted in Dickey’s 83-year legacy of serving others.

“At Dickey’s, we’re humbled to offer a small token of appreciation—a warm, slow-smoked meal, served with all the love and gratitude nurses deserve,” Laura Rea Dickey added. “It’s one way we hope to make them feel seen, valued, and celebrated.”

Nurse Appreciation Offer Details:

What: 20% off for nurses with a valid nurse ID

May 6–12, 2025 Where: All participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations nationwide

“This is one of the most meaningful ways we can continue the legacy our family built the brand on,” Roland Dickey, Jr. shared. “We are honored to serve the people who spend their lives serving others.”

This is Dickey’s way of saying thank you the best way they know how—with barbecue, and with heart.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

