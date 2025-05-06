INEX Club Partners with ARETI International Group for the 2025 INEX Charity Ride in Cyprus





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INEX Club happily announces its partnership with ARETI International Group for the upcoming 2025 INEX Charity Ride, scheduled for May 10 in Limassol, Cyprus. This collaboration marks the continuation of a successful relationship aimed at supporting the development of cycling in Cyprus, with all proceeds directed toward purchasing bicycles and equipment for young athletes affiliated with the Cyprus Cycling Federation.

This partnership is not new as both groups worked together behind the success of last year’s INEX Charity Ride, which attracted 80 participants, and the ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus 2024, which featured over 140 cyclists.

Viacheslav Kuznetsov, co-founder of INEX Club, mentions, "Our partnership with ARETI International Group represents a shared commitment to nurturing cycling talent in Cyprus. Together, we are creating sustainable pathways for young athletes who might otherwise lack access to proper equipment and training resources. This collaboration goes beyond a single event—it's about building lasting infrastructure for cycling excellence in our region."

ARETI International Group, founded by Igor Makarov , a former professional cyclist and long-time Cyprus resident, has been instrumental in supporting cycling initiatives in the region. Makarov's involvement with the INEX Charity Ride stems from his love for the sport and his long years of dedication to developing cycling talent globally.

As a member of the UCI Management Committee and founder of the former cycling team Katusha Team, he has consistently championed cycling development through significant financial contributions and strategic partnerships. His support of the INEX Charity Ride represents the continuation of these efforts, specifically tailored to benefit Cyprus's emerging talent.

"Having lived in Cyprus for over three decades, I've witnessed the positive evolution of cycling culture here," Igor Makarov shares. "Our continued support of events like the INEX Charity Ride reflects our belief in the life-changing power of sports, as it did with mine. By providing young cyclists with the necessary equipment and opportunities, we're making their dreams a reality while establishing the country as a hub for global cycling events.

The 2025 INEX Charity Ride will feature two routes: a challenging 200km route for more difficult terrain and a more accessible 100km option. Both routes are designed to accommodate cyclists of varying abilities while showcasing Cyprus' diverse and stunning landscapes.

The race will provide comprehensive support systems, including mechanic-staffed vehicles patrolling the routes, strategically placed refreshment stations, and GPS tracking for participant safety. The event will start and conclude with a celebration at the WAY bikes, where participants, sponsors, and supporters can gather to commemorate their achievements.

Last year's event generated sufficient funding that equipped young cyclists with professional gear, enabling them to focus on skill development rather than equipment concerns. This year, the event aims to achieve the same level of support and more, with increased participation expected to yield greater resources for the Cyprus Cycling Federation's youth programs.

Viacheslav Kuznetsov mentions, "We recognize that talent alone cannot thrive without proper resources. Young athletes require quality equipment, professional guidance, and structured support systems to reach their full potential. Through this initiative, together with Makarov, we’re providing bikes and gear and removing critical barriers often preventing promising cyclists from advancing in the sport."



As of today, the event is proudly supported by sponsors ARETI International Group, INEX Development, and Mayflower — as well as partners: WAY bikes, RAY Kitchen & Bar, Activate, and Cycling Cyprus.

Registration for the 2025 Charity Ride is free. Please visit the INEX Club’s website for more details.

About INEX CLUB

Ex-professional cyclist Viacheslav Kuznetsov, who has over 20 years of cycling experience, founded the INEX CLUB. He spent over 12 years in professional cycling, becoming a medalist and winning some of the biggest races in professional cycling, and he has completed multiple Grand Tours. In 2021, he decided to end his professional career and transfer his valuable experience and passion to change the cycling world in Cyprus.



Contact Information:

Contact Person: Yulia +35797419202

Company: INEX CLUB LTD

Email: events@inex.club

Website: https://inex.club

