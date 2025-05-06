Pixalate’s April 2025 EMEA Top 100 Google Play Store and Apple App Store Mobile Bundle IDs: ‘Vinted: Sell vintage clothes’ No. 1 in UK on Apple App Store, ‘TeraBox’ Leads in Spain on Google Play Store

According to Pixalate research, the Bundle ID for ‘Happy Color®: Coloring Book’ (com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number) on the Google Play Store claimed the top spot and ranked No. 1 in the Netherlands, France, and the UK; in Germany, Bundle ID (1496354836) for ‘Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles’ ranked No. 1 in the Apple App Store

London, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the April 2025 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key EMEA ad economies of the United Kingdom , Spain , France , the Netherlands , and Germany .

In addition to the United Kingdom , Spain , France , the Netherlands , and Germany reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S. , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , China , Japan , India, and Singapore .

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 20 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in April 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs (April 2025)

United Kingdom - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 632064380 Vinted: Sell vintage clothes Vinted Limited 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 384101264 Daily Mail: Breaking News dmg media ltd

United Kingdom - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW com.ig.screwdom Screwdom 3D iKame Games - Zego Studio in.playsimple.wordsearch Word Search Explorer PlaySimple Games

Spain - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 692753615 Wallapop - Sell & Buy WALLAPOP SL 1509453185 TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space FLEXTECH INC.

Spain - Google Play Store



Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. com.wallapop Wallapop - Sell & Buy Wallapop com.fugo.wow Words of Wonders: Crossword Fugo Games

Germany - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1496354836 Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles Tripledot Studios Limited 6463127238 Hexa Sort Lion Studios Plus LLC 545993260 Weather & Radar - Storm alerts WetterOnline - Meteorologische Dienstleistungen GmbH

Germany - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.ebay.kleinanzeigen Kleinanzeigen - without eBay kleinanzeigen.de GmbH com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW com.easybrain.art.puzzle Art Puzzle - Jigsaw Art Games Easybrain

France - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 6463127238 Hexa Sort Lion Studios Plus LLC 1215933788 Scrabble® GO - New Word Game Scopely, Inc. 1602508478 Word Search Explorer: Fun Game PlaySimple Games Pte Ltd

France - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW it.ideasolutions.amerigo Amerigo IdeaSolutions S.r.l. wp.wattpad Wattpad - Read & Write Stories Wattpad.com

Netherlands - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 373963365 Marktplaats - buy and sell Marktplaats BV 632064380 Vinted: Sell vintage clothes Vinted Limited 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED

Netherlands - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW nl.marktplaats.android Marktplaats Marktplaats BV in.playsimple.wordsearch Word Search Explorer PlaySimple Games

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

