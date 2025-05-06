Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,421 in the last 365 days.

Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.415 cents per share on the company's common stock which represents a 2.5 percent increase from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2025.

As of April 30, 2025, there were 45,696,225 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland 
Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,200 passionate, tenacious solvers thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more. 

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Investor Relations: Media Relations:
William Whitaker Carolmarie C. Brown
+1 (614) 790-2095 +1 (302) 995-3158
wcwhitaker@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more