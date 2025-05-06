JAMA Study: 'Risk of Major Device Complications was Lower with Mid-lines' than PICCs

Greg Vigna, MD

Experts call for studies comparing superhydrophilic catheters to polyurethane lines, highlighting potential to reduce blood clots and infections in IV therapy

When compared with polyurethane tubing, super hydrophillic catheters prevent blood clots and bacterial infections because platelets and bacteria don’t adhere to the tubing material.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Studies that examine the benefits of superhydrophillic catheters, which reduce blood clots and blood stream infections caused by mid-lines and PICC lines would be welcome, as this study compares one defective product to another,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national sepsis attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national sepsis attorney and product liability attorney, states, “There are finally safer alternatives, hydrophilic PICC lines and mid-lines, than the polyurethane catheters. However, we have not seen head-to-head testing between polyurethane PICC lines and Super Hydrophillic PICC lines or polyurethane mid-lines and Super Hydrophillic mid-lines. This study compares one defective product with another.”

What did "Midline vs Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter for Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy" published in JAMA Intern Med, 2025;185(1):83-91 say?:

“Outpatient parental (IV) antibiotic delivered via midline catheters was associated with a lower risk of major complications vs PICCs.

For device dwell of 14 or fewer days, mid-line catheters were associated with a lower risk of major complications and similar risk of failure vs PICCs.”

Read the above article: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2825765?utm_campaign=articlePDF&utm_medium=articlePDFlink&utm_source=articlePDF&utm_content=jamainternmed.2024.5984

Dr. Vigna continues, “The major complications caused by polyurethane PICC lines and mid-lines are bloodstream infections and blood clots. When compared with polyurethane tubing, super hydrophillic catheters prevent blood clots and bacterial infections because platelets and bacteria don’t adhere to the tubing material. There are thousands of central-line associated infections that cause sepsis and septic shock across the United States.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We represent those who suffer central-line, PICC line, and mid-line associated sepsis, septic shock, and pulmonary embolisms, all of which can be substantially reduced by using super hydrophilic tubing material or coating. There is little reason to use a polyurethane PICC line when compared with polyurethane mid-lines and no reason to use polyurethane PICC or mid-lines when compared to super hydrophilic peripherally inserted lines.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney and an expert in wound care. He is available for legal consultation for families and patients who have suffered decubitus ulcers due to poor nursing care at hospitals, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities, and those with central-line associated bloodstream infections caused by polyurethane PICC lines. The Vigna Law Group, along with Ben C. Martin, Esq., of the Ben Martin Law Group, a Dallas Texas national pharmaceutical injury law firm, jointly prosecute hospital and nursing home neglect cases that result in bedsores nationwide on a non-exclusive basis.

