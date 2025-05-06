U.S. News & World Report Names North Carolina a Top 10 State for Economy, Growth

North Carolina has been recognized for the #7 Best Economy and #5 Best Growth in the country by U.S. News & World Report. The Best States rankings evaluate all 50 states across a range of categories, including health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections, and natural environment. North Carolina was ranked as the #13 state overall, up six spots from #19 in 2024.



“We have long known that North Carolina is a top state to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud of our state’s work to grow our economy and make it work for more people. But we cannot rest on our laurels. We must invest in public education, health care, infrastructure, public safety, and workforce development to ensure our state’s competitive status for years to come.”



U.S. News’ Best States rankings draw upon 71 metrics and thousands of data points to measure how well U.S. states are performing for their citizens. To view the full rankings and search state profiles, visit www.usnews.com/states.

