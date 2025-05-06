Asure Software Sets May & June 2025 Investor Conference Schedule

AUSTIN, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during May and June 2025:

20th Annual Needham Technology, Media and Consumer Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Format: In Person 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

22nd Annual Craig Hallum Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Format: In Person 1x1 Meetings

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: June 3-4, 2025

Format: In Person 1x1 Meetings

Location: Boston, MA

Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2025

Format: Virtual 1x1 Meetings

For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.

About Asure Software, Inc.

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com

Asure Software

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

