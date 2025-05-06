Cellectis to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 12, 2025

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (the “Company”) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS- NASDAQ: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2025 ending March 31, 2025 on Monday, May 12, 2025 after the close of the US market.

The press release will be available in the Investors section of Cellectis’ website: https://www.cellectis.com/en/investors/press-releases/

Cellectis will not host a conference call to discuss these results. Our investors relations team remains available for questions at investors@cellectis.com

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. The company utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to develop gene therapies in other therapeutic indications. With its in-house manufacturing capabilities, Cellectis is one of the few end-to-end gene editing companies that controls the cell and gene therapy value chain from start to finish.

Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York and Raleigh, NC. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more, visit www.cellectis.com and follow Cellectis on LinkedIn and X.

For further information on Cellectis, please contact:

Media contacts:

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contact:

Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, investors@cellectis.com





