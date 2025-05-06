Submit Release
Information regarding the total number of voting rights and  total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2025

total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345


 

Date


  		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
04/30/2025


  		136,948,872


 
 

Total gross of voting rights: 136,948,872


 

 

Total net* of voting rights: 136,762,549


 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


