Artesian Resources Corporation Announces 2% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

NEWARK, Del., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announces today that its Board of Directors has approved a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend per share on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock, raising the annualized dividend to $1.2296 per share. The quarterly dividend rate of $0.3074 per share is payable May 27, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.

“I am pleased to report the continuation of our semi-annual 2% increase in dividend per share as we remain disciplined in managing increased costs while meeting more stringent water quality standards,” said Nicki Taylor, President and CEO.

This is Artesian’s 130th consecutive dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 9.5 billion gallons of water per year through 1,491 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

