Travel Advisory: Nightly Closures Scheduled this Week for Bridge Work on Diamond Hill Road in Cumberland

The Rhode Island Department Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to temporarily close a short section of Diamond Hill Road (Route 114) at the Newell Bridge, close to the intersection with Nate Whipple Highway, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, May 6-8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The closures are needed for advance bridge work necessary prior to the replacement of the bridge.

During the closure, drivers will need to detour using Nate Whipple Highway, Mendon Road, West Wrentham Road, and Pine Swamp Road. RIDOT chose this overnight time when traffic volumes are low, to minimize the impact of the closures.

In June RIDOT will need to close the bridge again for an extended weekend to demolish and replace a majority of the bridge using accelerated bridge construction methods. A second extended weekend closure will be needed in late fall to complete work on the bridge.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Newell Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.