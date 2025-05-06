Lorel Wilhelm-Volpi Releases Book Celebrating Love and Support for Graduates as They Step into the World

Lorel Wilhelm-Volpi announces the release of her new book that offers faith, love, and connection for graduates and their families.

Little Rock, Arkansas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lorel Wilhelm-Volpi has launched her latest work, An I Love You Book for People About to Take on the World. This heartfelt and faith-centered book aims to bridge the emotional gap between young adults and their families as they prepare for one of life’s most pivotal transitions. Written for high school graduates, it offers love, reassurance, and connection from parents, grandparents, and other supportive figures during a time of excitement and distance.

“I hope to encourage young adults to draw strength from their family roots and faith,” says Wilhelm-Volpi. “I want the book to serve as a gentle reminder that they’re deeply loved and never truly alone.”

An I Love You Book for People About to Take on the World can be a keepsake, a conversation starter, and a guide for maintaining robust familial bonds as young adults begin new chapters in college, military service, or the workforce. Wilhelm-Volpi has blended personal storytelling, poignant reflections, and thoughtfully crafted connection questions to offer readers an interactive experience that fosters closeness when physical proximity becomes more limited.

They can expect to find affirmations of love that speak from the heart of a parent or grandparent and stories that celebrate milestones and growing independence. The book also provides guiding questions that spark meaningful dialogue. The author infused each page with warmth, spiritual grounding, and intentional design. Essentially, Wilhelm-Volpi’s latest work intends to nurture emotional continuity through seasons of change and serve as an anchor amid the whirlwind of adulting.

The author was inspired to write this book, given her experiences as a mother of two college students. She knows the bittersweet mix of pride and melancholy that accompanies a child’s leap into adulthood. “As I watched my children spread their wings, I also felt a subtle ache of not being a part of their daily lives anymore,” Wilhelm-Volpi shares.

This emotional shift and a realization that love continues through quiet, everyday acts became the foundation of Wilhelm-Volpi’s motivation. She wanted to create a tool that honors enduring parental love and, at the same time, helps young adults recognize and appreciate those often unseen gestures.

Ultimately, Wilhelm-Volpi sees An I Love You Book for People About to Take on the World as a love letter to students. She hopes that graduates who read it walk away with a renewed awareness of how deeply they’re loved and supported. In addition, Wilhelm-Volpi wants to remind parents that even small gestures like care packages, quick texts, and even awkward check-ins are affirmations of love that can anchor a young adult navigating life’s uncertainties.

As a seasoned writer and marketer, Wilhelm-Volpi was well-equipped to craft a book acting as a gentle call to pause, reach out, and stay connected. Her mission has always been the same since she launched her first work. She intends to remind everyone of the good in the world and in each other and to help build deeper relationships between people and with God.

With An I Love You Book for People About to Take on the World, Lorel Wilhelm-Volpi offers families a resource for navigating one of life’s most transformative periods. The author is also thrilled to share that she’s already working on her third book, a beautifully illustrated picture book showing how mothers express love to their young children.

