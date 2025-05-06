Hudson Global to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13th

Schedules Conference Call and Webcast

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The company will host a conference call to review its results that same day at 10:00 am ET (7:00 am PT). If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-833-816-1383

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0476

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online via the investor relations section of the company’s website, hudsonrpo.com. The archived call will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com.

About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations. For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

