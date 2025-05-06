Submit Release
InnovAge Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

DENVER, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“Our third quarter results reflect continued strength in topline growth, disciplined cost management, and effective medical expense control,” said CEO Patrick Blair. “We are executing with greater consistency, and we are focused on building a PACE platform that delivers better outcomes for participants, generates meaningful savings for the healthcare system, and creates long-term value for our shareholders.”

Financial Results

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts      
Total revenues $ 218,142     $ 193,071  
Loss Before Income Taxes   (11,061 )     (6,408 )
Net Loss   (11,133 )     (6,184 )
Net Loss margin (5.1 )%   (3.2 )%
       
Net Loss Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp.   (11,378 )     (5,887 )
Net Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 )   $ (0.04 )
       
Center-level Contribution Margin(1) $ 40,747     $ 33,997  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 10,792     $ 2,955  
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)   4.9 %     1.5 %


Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Performance

  • Total revenue of $218.1 million, increased approximately 13.0% compared to $193.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
  • Loss Before Income Taxes of $11.1 million increased approximately 72.6%, compared to a Loss Before Income Taxes of $6.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
  • Loss Before Income Taxes as a percent of revenue was 5.1%, an increase of 1.8 percentage points, compared to Loss Before Income Tax as a percent of revenue of 3.3% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
  • Center-level Contribution Margin(1) of $40.7 million, increased 19.9% compared to $34.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
  • Center-level Contribution Margin(1) as a percent of revenue of 18.7%, increased 1.1 percentage points compared to 17.6% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
  • Net loss of $11.1 million, compared to net loss of $6.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
  • Net loss margin of 5.1%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points compared to a net loss margin of 3.2% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
  • Net loss attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $11.4 million, or a loss of $0.08 per share, compared to net loss of $5.9 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $10.8 million, an increase of $7.8 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin of 4.9%, an increase of 3.4 percentage points compared to 1.5% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
  • Census of approximately 7,530 participants compared to 6,820 participants in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
  • Ended the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 with $60.5 million in cash and cash equivalents plus $41.3 million in short-term investments, and $77.3 million in debt on the balance sheet, representing debt under the Company’s senior secured term loan, convertible term loan and finance leases

(1) Center-level Contribution Margin and Center-level Contribution Margin as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Effective for the year ended June 30, 2024 and going forward, the Company revised its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and has recast the presentation for each of the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 to conform to the current presentation. For more details and for a definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated, see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures.”

Dr. Richard Feifer, InnovAge’s Chief Medical Officer, notified the Company of his intent to pursue other opportunities and departed effective April 25, 2025.

Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Guidance

Based on information as of today, May 6, 2025, InnovAge is confirming the following financial guidance.

  Low   High
  dollars in millions
Census   7,300     7,750
Total Member Months(1)   86,000     89,000
       
Total revenues $ 815   $ 865
Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 24   $ 31
           

Expected results and estimates may be impacted by factors outside the Company’s control especially in light of the highly uncertain and rapidly evolving microeconomic environment and the volatility of the financial and capital markets. Accordingly, actual results may be materially different from this guidance. See “Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor” herein.

(1) We define Total Member Months as the total number of participants as of period end multiplied by the number of months within a year in which each participant was enrolled in our program. Management believes this is a useful metric as it more precisely tracks the number of participants the Company serves throughout the year.

(2)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measure. The Company is unable to provide guidance for net loss or a reconciliation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. The Company’s inability to do so is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including variations in effective tax rate, expenses to be incurred for acquisition activities and other one-time or exceptional items.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call this afternoon at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.  A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website, https://investor.innovage.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time.  To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin.  We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors — “win.” As of March 31, 2025, InnovAge served approximately 7,530 participants across 20 centers in six states. https://www.innovage.com.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Kubota
rkubota@innovage.com

Media Contact:

Lara Hazenfield
lhazenfield@innovage.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding quarterly or annual financial guidance; financial outlook, including future revenues and future earnings; the viability of our growth strategy including our ability or expectations to increase the number of participants we serve, to build and/or open de novo centers, or to identify and execute tuck-in acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships; the expected impact of government policies and the macroeconomic environment; our ability to control costs, mitigate the effects of elevated expenses, expand our payor capabilities, implement clinical value and operational value initiatives and strengthen enterprise functions; our expectations with respect to audits, post-sanction work, legal proceedings and government investigations and actions; relationships and discussions with regulatory agencies; our ability to effectively implement operational excellence as a provider across all our centers; reimbursement and regulatory developments; market developments; new services; integration activities; industry and market opportunity; and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control and may cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially include, among others, the following: (i) the viability of our growth strategy, including our ability to attract new participants and retain existing participants in new and existing centers and our ability to obtain licenses to open de novo centers including in Downey and Bakersfield, California; (ii) the impact on our business from ongoing macroeconomic related challenges, including labor shortages, labor competition and inflation, uncertainty surrounding the stability of economic conditions due to new and proposed tariffs and uncertainty in the global trade environment; (iii) inspections, reviews, audits, and investigations under the federal and state government programs, including any corrective action and adverse findings thereunder; (iv) the impact of state and federal efforts to reduce healthcare spending, including recent proposals to reduce the budget that funds Medicaid and Medicare; (v) legal proceedings, enforcement actions and litigation malpractice and privacy disputes, which are costly to defend; (vi) under our PACE contracts, we assume all of the risk that the cost of providing services will exceed our compensation; (vii) the dependence of our revenues upon a limited number of government payors; (viii) the risk that our submissions to government payors may contain inaccurate or unsupportable information, including regarding risk adjustment scores of participants, subjecting us to repayment obligations or penalties; and (ix) the impact on our business of renegotiation, non-renewal or termination of capitation agreements with government payors.

Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We advise you to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and to review our risk factors and other disclosures included in the reports we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is also reporting Center-level Contribution Margin, Center-level Contribution Margin as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental measures of operating performance monitored by management that are not defined under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) before income taxes margin, net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, as applicable, as determined by GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are appropriate measures of operating performance because the metrics eliminate the impact of certain expenses that, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, do not relate to our ongoing business performance, allowing us to more effectively evaluate our core operating performance and trends from period to period. We believe that these non-GAAP measures help investors and analysts in comparing our results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income (loss) before taxes, net income (loss) before taxes margin, net income (loss), and net income (loss) margin.

The Company’s management uses Center-level Contribution Margin as the measure for assessing performance of its operating segments. For purpose of evaluating Center-level Contribution Margin on a center-by-center basis, we do not allocate our sales and marketing expense or corporate, general and administrative expenses across our centers. We define Center-level Contribution Margin as total revenues less external provider costs and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization, which includes all medical and pharmacy costs.  

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by the types of items excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA varies from others in our industry. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest expense, net, other investment income, depreciation and amortization, and provision (benefit) for income tax as well as addbacks for non-recurring expenses or exceptional items, including charges relating to management equity compensation, litigation costs and settlement, M&A diligence, transaction and integration, business optimization, electronic medical record (“EMR”) implementation, impairment of right-of-use (“ROU”) asset and construction in progress and loss on minority equity interest. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of our total revenue. Effective for the year ended June 30, 2024, and going forward, the Company revised its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA to no longer exclude de novo center development costs and to reflect the impact of other investment income. The presentation for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 has been recast to conform to the current presentation. For a full reconciliation of Center-level Contribution Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to the most closely comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the attachment to this earnings release.


Schedule 1

InnovAge
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) (UNAUDITED)

  March 31,
2025 		  June 30,
2024
Assets      
Current Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,454     $ 56,946  
Short-term investments   41,279       45,833  
Restricted cash   12       14  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance ($— – March 31, 2025 and $6,729 – June 30, 2024)   44,400       48,106  
Prepaid expenses   26,714       18,919  
Income tax receivable   3,324       3,324  
Total current assets   176,183       173,142  
Noncurrent Assets      
Property and equipment, net   177,502       193,022  
Operating lease assets   25,229       28,416  
Investments   2,645       2,645  
Deposits and other   9,001       5,949  
Goodwill   142,046       139,949  
Other intangible assets, net   4,042       4,538  
Total noncurrent assets   360,465       374,519  
Total assets $ 536,648     $ 547,661  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 75,175     $ 55,459  
Reported and estimated claims   61,682       55,404  
Due to Medicaid and Medicare   17,321       15,197  
Current portion of long-term debt   60,983       3,795  
Current portion of finance lease obligations   5,397       4,599  
Current portion of operating lease obligations   4,761       4,145  
Total current liabilities   225,319       138,599  
Noncurrent Liabilities      
Deferred tax liability, net   7,969       7,460  
Finance lease obligations   8,797       12,743  
Operating lease obligations   23,685       26,275  
Other noncurrent liabilities   1,408       1,298  
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs   1,765       61,478  
Total liabilities   268,943       247,853  
Commitments and Contingencies      
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests   22,100       22,200  
Stockholders’ Equity      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024; 136,416,941 issued and 135,078,305 outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 136,152,858 issued and 136,116,299 outstanding as of June 30, 2024   136       136  
Treasury stock at cost, 1,361,159 and 36,559 shares as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively   (7,203 )     (179 )
Additional paid-in capital   342,870       337,615  
Retained deficit   (97,839 )     (68,311 )
Total InnovAge Holding Corp.   237,964       269,261  
Noncontrolling interests   7,641       8,347  
Total stockholders’ equity   245,605       277,608  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 536,648     $ 547,661  



Schedule 2

InnovAge
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES AND PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended March 31,   Nine Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024       2025       2024  
Revenues              
Capitation revenue $ 217,819     $ 192,756     $ 631,293     $ 563,490  
Other service revenue   323       315       989       964  
Total revenues   218,142       193,071       632,282       564,454  
Expenses              
External provider costs   107,896       99,996       322,983       300,319  
Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization   69,499       59,078       196,947       168,649  
Sales and marketing   6,922       7,179       21,117       18,416  
Corporate, general and administrative   38,597       27,549       94,235       81,746  
Depreciation and amortization   5,386       5,062       16,116       13,621  
Impairment of right-of-use asset and construction in progress               8,495        
Total expenses   228,300       198,864       659,893       582,751  
Operating Loss   (10,158 )     (5,793 )     (27,611 )     (18,297 )
               
Other Income (Expense)              
Interest expense, net   (1,160 )     (1,022 )     (3,719 )     (2,619 )
Other income   257       525       1,489       2,043  
Gain (loss) on equity method investment         (118 )     16       (2,000 )
Total other expense   (903 )     (615 )     (2,214 )     (2,576 )
Loss Before Income Taxes   (11,061 )     (6,408 )     (29,825 )     (20,873 )
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes   72       (224 )     509       94  
Net Loss   (11,133 )     (6,184 )     (30,334 )     (20,967 )
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   245       (297 )     (806 )     (1,329 )
Net Loss Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. $ (11,378 )   $ (5,887 )   $ (29,528 )   $ (19,638 )
               
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic   135,200,314       135,908,256       135,471,907       135,861,922  
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted   135,200,314       135,908,256       135,471,907       135,861,922  
               
Net loss per share - basic $ (0.08 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.14 )
Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.08 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.14 )



Schedule 3

InnovAge
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

  For the Nine Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
Operating Activities      
Net loss $ (30,334 )   $ (20,967 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities      
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets   260       (14 )
Provision for uncollectible accounts   524       5,252  
Depreciation and amortization   16,116       13,621  
Operating lease rentals   4,738       3,831  
Impairment of right-of-use asset and construction in progress   8,495        
Amortization of deferred financing costs   322       322  
Stock-based compensation   6,069       5,140  
Loss on minority equity interest investment         2,000  
Deferred income taxes   509       (78 )
Other, net   1,173       302  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions      
Accounts receivable, net   3,183       (16,802 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (6,275 )     4,382  
Income tax receivable         (3,068 )
Deposits and other   (4,471 )     (2,350 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   20,062       (5,402 )
Reported and estimated claims   6,278       6,171  
Due to Medicaid and Medicare   2,125       2,270  
Income taxes payable         (1,212 )
Operating lease liabilities   (4,909 )     (4,054 )
Deferred revenue         (28,115 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   23,865       (38,771 )
Investing Activities      
Purchases of property and equipment   (6,442 )     (4,609 )
Purchases of short-term investments   (1,610 )     (1,782 )
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments   6,300       3,000  
Acquisition of business   (4,774 )     (23,916 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (6,526 )     (27,307 )
Financing Activities      
Payments for finance lease obligations   (3,147 )     (3,581 )
Principal payments on long-term debt   (2,848 )     (2,846 )
Repurchase of equity securities   (7,024 )      
Taxes paid related to net settlements of stock-based compensation awards   (814 )     (651 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (13,833 )     (7,078 )
       
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH   3,506       (73,156 )
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD   56,960       127,265  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 60,466     $ 54,109  
       
Supplemental Cash Flows Information      
Interest paid $ 3,413     $ 2,894  
Income taxes paid $ 1     $ 4,452  
Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 52     $ 432  
Property and equipment purchased under finance leases $     $ 108  



Schedule 4

InnovAge
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

Adjusted EBITDA

  Three months ended March 31,   Nine months ended March 31,
    2025       2024       2025       2024  
           
Net loss $ (11,133 )   $ (6,184 )   $ (30,334 )   $ (20,967 )
Interest expense, net   1,160       1,022       3,719       2,619  
Other investment income(a)   (503 )     (590 )     (1,750 )     (1,788 )
Depreciation and amortization   5,386       5,062       16,116       13,621  
Provision for income tax   72       (224 )     509       94  
Stock-based compensation   2,035       1,551       6,069       5,140  
Litigation costs and settlement(b)   13,277       897       17,741       2,802  
M&A diligence, transaction and integration(c)   202       210       1,582       384  
Business optimization(d)   152       738       845       3,672  
EMR implementation(e)         355             3,659  
Asset impairments and loss on sale of assets(f)   144             8,639        
Loss on minority equity interest(g)         118             2,000  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,792     $ 2,955     $ 23,136     $ 11,236  
               
Net loss margin (6.4 )%   (2.0 )%   (4.6 )%   (4.0 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin   2.8 %     3.7 %     3.0 %     2.2 %


_______________________
(a) Reflects investment income related to short-term investments included in our consolidated statement of operations. Effective for the year ended June 30, 2024 and going forward, the Company revised the calculation for Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the impact of investment income. The presentation for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 has been recast to reflect the impact of other investment income.
(b) Reflects charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, litigation related to de novo center, and civil investigative demands. Refer to Note 9, "Commitments and Contingencies" to our condensed consolidated financial statements for more information regarding litigation by stockholders and civil investigative demands. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025, includes $10.7 million accrued in connection with the potential settlement of the previously disclosed stockholder class action.
(c) Reflects charges related to M&A transaction and integrations. The presentation for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 has been recast to no longer exclude de novo center development costs.
(d) Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges relate to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems and improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, this primarily includes costs related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, this includes (i) $0.4 million of costs associated with organizational restructure and (ii) $0.4 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, this includes (i) $0.4 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities and (ii) $0.3 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. For the nine months ended March 31, 2024, this includes (i) $2.6 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities, (ii) $0.3 million of costs associated with organizational restructure, and (iii) $0.8 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies.
(e) Reflects non-recurring expenses relating to the implementation of a new EMR vendor.
(f) Reflects (i) impairment charges related to ROU asset and construction in progress related to halting developments to a previously planned de novo center in Louisville, Kentucky that the Company is no longer pursuing and (ii) loss on sale of center equipment that was originally purchased for the center in Louisville, Kentucky.
(g) Reflects impairment charges related to our minority equity interest in Jetdoc, Inc.


  Three months ended
December 31,
    2024  
   
Net loss $ (13,491 )
Interest expense, net   760  
Other investment income   141  
Depreciation and amortization   5,319  
Provision for income tax   34  
Stock-based compensation   1,873  
Litigation costs and settlement(a)   1,405  
M&A diligence, transaction and integration   1,275  
Business optimization(b)   58  
Impairment of right-of-use asset and construction in progress(c)   8,495  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,869  
   
Net loss margin (5.1 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin   4.9 %


_______________________
(a) Reflects charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, litigation related to de novo center, and civil investigative demands. Refer to Note 9, “Commitments and Contingencies” to our condensed consolidated financial statements contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for more information regarding litigation by stockholders and civil investigative demands. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy.
(b) Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges relate to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems and improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, this primarily includes costs related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies.
(c) Reflects impairment charges related to ROU asset and construction in progress related to halting developments to a previously planned de novo center in Louisville, Kentucky that the Company is no longer pursuing.


Center-Level Contribution Margin

  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025   Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(In thousands) PACE   All other(a)   Totals   PACE   All other(a)   Totals
Capitation revenue $ 217,819     $     $ 217,819     $ 192,756     $     $ 192,756  
Other service revenue   79       244       323       78       237       315  
Total revenues   217,898       244       218,142       192,834       237       193,071  
External provider costs   107,896             107,896       99,996             99,996  
Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization   69,372       127       69,499       58,959       119       59,078  
Center-Level Contribution Margin   40,630       117       40,747       33,879       118       33,997  
Overhead costs(b)   45,519             45,519       34,727       1       34,728  
Depreciation and amortization   5,279       107       5,386       4,929       133       5,062  
Interest expense, net   (1,117 )     (43 )     (1,160 )     (978 )     (44 )     (1,022 )
Other income   257             257       525             525  
Gain (loss) on equity method investment                     (118 )           (118 )
Loss Before Income Taxes $ (11,028 )   $ (33 )   $ (11,061 )   $ (6,348 )   $ (60 )   $ (6,408 )
Loss Before Income Taxes as a % of revenue         (5.1 )%           (3.3 )%
Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue           18.7 %             17.6 %


  December 31, 2024
(In thousands) PACE   All other(a)   Totals
Capitation revenue $ 208,674     $     $ 208,674  
Other service revenue   77       248       325  
Total revenues   208,751       248       208,999  
External provider costs   107,873             107,873  
Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization   63,916       145       64,061  
Center-Level Contribution Margin   36,962       103       37,065  
Overhead costs(b)   35,807             35,807  
Depreciation and amortization   5,204       115       5,319  
Impairment of right-of-use asset and construction in progress   8,495             8,495  
Interest expense, net   (716 )     (44 )     (760 )
Other income (expense)   (157 )           (157 )
Gain (loss) on equity method investment   16             16  
Loss Before Income Taxes $ (13,401 )   $ (56 )   $ (13,457 )
Loss Before Income Taxes as a % of revenue         (6.4 )%
Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue           17.7 %


_______________________
(a) Center-level Contribution Margin from segments below the quantitative thresholds are primarily attributable to the Senior Housing operating segment of the Company. This segment has never met any of the quantitative thresholds for determining reportable segments.
(b) Overhead consists of the Sales and marketing and Corporate, general and administrative financial statement line items.
   

