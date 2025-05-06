Amwell makes grant to new employee under inducement plan

BOSTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leading technology-enabled care platform provider, announced that on May 6, Amwell made a grant of RSUs of 3,451 shares of its Class A common stock to one new employee. The grant was offered as material inducement to the employee’s employment with Amwell. The RSUs will vest as follows, subject to the employee’s continued employment through the applicable vesting date: 25% of the RSUs will vest upon the first anniversary of the grant date (“Initial Vesting Date”), and the remaining 75% of the RSUs will vest in equal pro rata increments every three months thereafter (beginning on the first calendar day of the month following the date that is three months following the Initial Vesting Date) for three years until such RSUs are vested in full.

The grants described in this press release were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Amwell’s Board of Directors pursuant to the Amwell’s Inducement Plan and made in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. Amwell is issuing this press release pursuant to Rule 303A.08.

About Amwell

Amwell offers payers and health systems a single, comprehensive, technology-enabled care platform. We use technology to provide patients with better access to more convenient, affordable and effective care. The Amwell platform includes software and services that power many clinical programs from Amwell and our growing number of partners. Our platform allows patients to experience unified, personalized and simple access to diversified clinical programs across the care continuum. As more people seek care online and more clinical programs become available, we offer integrated, future-ready, consistent solutions. The Amwell platform is proven, operating at a large scale, enabling care for millions of patients and their sponsors while delivering dependable outcomes. For almost two decades, Amwell has proudly served some of the largest and most sophisticated healthcare organizations in the U.S. and worldwide. For more information, visit business.amwell.com or LinkedIn.

