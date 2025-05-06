Submit Release
Standard BioTools Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) (the “Company” or “Standard BioTools”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Recent Highlights:

  • First quarter 2025 revenue of $40.8 million
  • 45% reduction in operating loss and 29% improvement in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year
  • Operationalized $10 million more in annual run rate cost reductions, totaling $90 million since merger
  • Strong balance sheet with $261 million in cash & cash equivalents and no material debt as of March 31, 2025

“Standard BioTools delivered a solid first quarter in line with our expectations, reflecting focused execution in a challenging Life Sciences macro backdrop,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. "We remain grounded and disciplined, driving a 29% year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA through Standard BioTools Business System (SBS). We believe our unique model, world class operational platform and healthy capital position will allow us to continue to take advantage of the current environment and deliver shareholder value over time.”

Dr. Egholm added, "On a product level, I am particularly excited by our strategic foothold in proteomics and the momentum building for SomaScan and SOMAmers. The advantages and performance over legacy antibody-based approaches is now well-documented, most recently at the AACR Annual Meeting and through a growing list of publications. As population-based proteomics studies continue to favor our technology, the upcoming launch of our Illumina partnered NGS-based product will only further expand access. Together we expect this momentum to accelerate as we help usher in an exciting new era of proteomic discovery.


Financial Results Table:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages) 2025   2024
Revenue $ 40.8     $ 45.5  
Gross margin   48.4%       53.1%  
Non-GAAP gross margin   53.2%       56.2%  
Operating expenses $ 52.7     $ 84.4  
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 38.6     $ 49.3  
Operating loss $ (33.0 )   $ (60.2 )
Net loss $ (26.0 )   $ (32.2 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ (16.9 )   $ (23.7 )
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments $ 260.70     $ 463.6  
       

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue was $40.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, down 10% year-over-year:
    • Consumables revenue was $14.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, down 16% year-over-year. Consumables revenue declined due to lower volume.  
    • Instruments revenue was $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 24% year-over-year. Instrument revenue was driven by strong growth in our Hyperion XTi spatial proteomics platform.
    • Services revenue, which includes both Lab Services and Field Services, was $17.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, down 16% year-over-year. Lab Services revenue was down 19% due to a tough comparable to prior-year levels that benefited from elevated backlog as well as project timing.
  • Gross margins in the first quarter of 2025 were 48.4%, versus 53.1% in the first quarter of 2024; and non-GAAP gross margins, which exclude depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation, were 53.2% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 56.2% in the first quarter of 2024. Gross margins were impacted by lower volume, price realization and product mix, partially offset by incremental improvements from SBS.
  • Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $52.7 million, a decrease of $31.7 million, or down 38%, compared to the first quarter of 2024; and non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude merger-related costs, stock-based compensation, and restructuring charges, were $38.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $10.7 million, or down 22%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in operating expenses is a result of the realization of merger cost synergies and continued productivity gains from SBS.  
  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $26.0 million, compared to a net loss of $32.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing an improvement of $6.2 million or 19%, while adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was a loss of $16.9 million, versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $23.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, an improvement of $6.8 million, or 29%.

Full Year 2025 Revenue Outlook

For fiscal year 2025, the Company continues to expect revenue in the range of $165 million to $175 million.   This outlook assumes a high single-digit millions decline in our Americas academic revenue due to anticipated NIH funding pressures, no expected effect from U.S. export controls and limited impact from tariffs.

Conference Call Information

Standard BioTools will host a conference call and webcast on May 6th, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results. Live audio of the webcast will be available online along with an archived version of the webcast under the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers: (888) 346-3970
Outside US callers: (412) 902-4297

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the Company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliations between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding future financial and business performance, including with respect to future revenue; operational and strategic plans; deployment of capital; market and growth opportunity and potential; and the potential to realize the expected benefits and synergies of prior and potential future acquisitions, including the potential for such transactions to drive long-term profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, but not limited to, risks that the anticipated benefits and synergies of prior and potential future acquisitions and the integration of any such businesses, including the potential for such transactions to drive long-term profitable growth, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks that the Company may not realize expected cost savings from such transactions; possible integration, restructuring and transition-related disruption resulting from such transactions, including through the loss of customers, suppliers, and employees and adverse impacts on the Company’s development activities and results of operation; integration and restructuring activities, including customer and employee relations, management distraction, and reduced operating performance; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected, which may cause the Company to use cash more quickly than it expects or change or curtail some of the Company’s plans, or both; risks that the Company’s expectations as to expenses, cash usage, and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; changes in the Company’s business or external market conditions; anticipated NIH funding pressures; the expected effect from U.S. export controls and the expected impact from tariffs; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, the Company’s products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; continued or sustained budgetary, inflationary, or recessionary pressures; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to the Company’s research and development activities, and distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. For information regarding other related risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2025, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary SomaScan, mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Limited Use Label License and other terms may apply: standardbio.com/legal/salesterms.
Patent and License Information: standardbio.com/legal/notices.
Trademarks: standardbio.com/legal/trademarks. Any other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. ©2025 Standard BioTools Inc. (f.k.a. Fluidigm Corporation). All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:
ir@standardbio.com

 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
     
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025   2024
Revenue:        
Product revenue   $ 22,232     $ 23,592  
Services revenue     17,607       21,027  
Collaboration and other revenue     956       921  
Total revenue     40,795       45,540  
Cost of revenue:        
Cost of product revenue     10,730       12,781  
Cost of services revenue     10,302       8,509  
Cost of collaboration and other revenue     22       62  
Total cost of revenue     21,054       21,352  
Gross profit     19,741       24,188  
Operating expenses:        
Research and development     11,328       15,980  
Selling, general and administrative     38,707       46,943  
Restructuring and related charges     1,552       4,284  
Transaction and integration expenses     1,124       17,163  
Total operating expenses     52,711       84,370  
Loss from operations     (32,970 )     (60,182 )
Bargain purchase gain           25,213  
Interest income     2,916       6,207  
Interest expense     (2 )     (1,033 )
Other income (expense), net     3,872       (2,234 )
Loss before income taxes     (26,184 )     (32,029 )
Income tax benefit (expense)     151       (128 )
Net loss   $ (26,033 )   $ (32,157 )
Induced conversion of redeemable preferred stock           (46,014 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (26,033 )   $ (78,171 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.27 )
Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted     378,228       294,125  
         


 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
    March 31,   December 31,
    2025
 		  2024
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 150,880     $ 166,728  
Short-term investments     107,182       126,146  
Accounts receivable, net     35,480       33,608  
Inventory     42,125       40,737  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     8,352       8,661  
Total current assets     344,019       375,880  
Inventory, non-current     18,281       18,528  
Property and equipment, net     43,593       42,556  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net     27,422       28,828  
Other non-current assets     6,506       6,301  
Acquired intangible assets, net     28,057       28,954  
Goodwill     111,719       111,297  
Total assets   $ 579,597     $ 612,344  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 11,778     $ 12,282  
Accrued liabilities     21,972       30,739  
Operating lease liabilities, current     6,334       6,228  
Deferred revenue, current     12,763       13,118  
Deferred grant income, current     3,389       3,527  
Total current liabilities     56,236       65,894  
Convertible notes, non-current     299       299  
Deferred tax liability     1,031       1,081  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     24,897       26,469  
Deferred revenue, non-current     32,548       32,674  
Deferred grant income, non-current     6,501       7,243  
Other non-current liabilities     3,490       6,962  
Total liabilities     125,002       140,622  
Total stockholders’ equity     454,595       471,722  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 579,597     $ 612,344  
         


 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025   2024
Operating activities        
Net loss   $ (26,033 )   $ (32,157 )
Bargain purchase gain           (25,213 )
Stock-based compensation expense     9,009       11,611  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     898       2,106  
Depreciation and amortization     3,273       3,088  
Accretion of discount on short-term investments, net     (841 )     (2,660 )
Non-cash lease expense     1,438       1,446  
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory     815       655  
Change in fair value of warrants     (232 )     853  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (3,400 )      
Other non-cash items     385       293  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net     (15,595 )     (22,498 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (30,283 )     (62,476 )
         
Investing activities        
Cash and restricted cash acquired in merger           280,033  
Purchases of short-term investments     (32,321 )     (73,177 )
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments     52,000       112,000  
Purchases of property and equipment     (5,054 )     (781 )
Net cash provided by investing activities     14,625       318,075  
         
Financing activities        
Repayment of term loan and convertible notes           (8,192 )
Payment of term loan fee           (545 )
Repurchase of common stock           (11,051 )
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards and other     (46 )     (17 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options           72  
Net cash used in financing activities     (46 )     (19,733 )
Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents     357       (21 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (15,347 )     235,845  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     168,818       52,499  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 153,471     $ 288,344  
         
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash consists of:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 150,880     $ 287,057  
Restricted cash     2,591       1,287  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ 153,471     $ 288,344  
         


 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
REVENUE
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025
 		  2024
Product revenue:        
Instruments   $ 7,778     $ 6,285  
Consumables     14,454       17,307  
Total product revenue     22,232       23,592  
Service revenue:        
Lab services     12,106       14,862  
Field services     5,501       6,165  
Total service revenue     17,607       21,027  
Product and service revenue     39,839       44,619  
Collaboration and other revenue     956       921  
Total revenue   $ 40,795     $ 45,540  
         


 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN PERCENTAGE
     
    Three Months Ended March 31,
     2025     2024 
Gross profit   $ 19,741     $ 24,188  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     717       1,956  
Depreciation and amortization     736       1,024  
Stock-based compensation expense     495       239  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     32        
Cost of sales adjustment           (1,812 )
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 21,721     $ 25,595  
         
Gross margin percentage     48.4%       53.1%  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     1.8%       4.3%  
Depreciation and amortization     1.7%       2.3%  
Stock-based compensation expense     1.2%       0.5%  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     0.1%       0.0%  
Cost of sales adjustment     0.0%       (4.0)%  
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage     53.2%       56.2%  
         


 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
         
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025   2024
Operating expenses   $ 52,711     $ 84,370  
Restructuring and related charges     (1,552 )     (4,284 )
Transaction and integration expenses     (1,124 )     (17,163 )
Stock-based compensation expense     (8,514 )     (11,372 )
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     (181 )     (150 )
Depreciation and amortization     (2,537 )     (2,064 )
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     (154 )     (14 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 38,649     $ 49,323  
         
R&D operating expenses   $ 11,328     $ 15,980  
Stock-based compensation expense     (740 )     (1,328 )
Depreciation and amortization     (590 )     (871 )
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     (112 )      
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses   $ 9,886     $ 13,781  
         
SG&A operating expenses   $ 38,707     $ 46,943  
Stock-based compensation expense     (7,774 )     (10,044 )
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     (181 )     (150 )
Depreciation and amortization     (1,947 )     (1,193 )
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     (42 )     (14 )
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses   $ 28,763     $ 35,542  
         


 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
         
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025   2024
Net loss   $ (26,033 )   $ (32,157 )
Income tax (benefit) expense     (151 )     128  
Interest income     (2,916 )     (6,207 )
Interest expense     2       1,033  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     898       2,106  
Depreciation and amortization     3,273       3,088  
Bargain purchase gain           (25,213 )
Restructuring and related charges     1,552       4,284  
Transaction and integration expenses     1,124       17,163  
Stock-based compensation expense     9,009       11,611  
Cost of sales adjustment           (1,812 )
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     185       14  
Other non-operating (income) expense     (3,871 )     2,234  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (16,928 )   $ (23,728 )
         

Primary Logo

