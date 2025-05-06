Fabrinet to Present at J.P. Morgan Conference

BANGKOK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced that its management will present at the 53rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA.

The Fabrinet presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EDT (7:00 a.m. PDT). A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible at https://investor.fabrinet.com/.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China and Israel. For more information visit: https://fabrinet.com/.

SOURCE: Fabrinet

Investor Contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ir@fabrinet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.