Former Cheatham County Deputy Faces Rape, Assault, and Vandalism Charges

CHEATHAM COUNTY – An investigation by TBI special agents has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Cheatham County deputy.

At the request of the 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, on October 2nd, TBI special agents began investigating allegations that Jeffrey Key (DOB 7/26/1979) had raped a woman. During the course of the investigation, agents determined Key crashed a vehicle into a mailbox the same night the sexual assault occurred. Key was not on duty at the time.

On Tuesday, the Cheatham County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Key with one count of Rape, one count of Assault, and two counts of Vandalism. He was arrested and booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $80,000 bond. Key is no longer employed by the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

