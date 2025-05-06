SOUND Behavioral Health Launches “Orange Door” Campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month

Campaign Aims to Inspire King County Community to Open the Door to Hope, Healing, and Recovery by Supporting Access to Behavioral Healthcare for All

SEATTLE, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, SOUND Behavioral Health is proud to launch the “Orange Door” campaign—a bold new initiative designed to raise awareness around the growing need for mental health and substance use treatment in King County, while highlighting SOUND’s vital role as a gateway to transformative, community-based care.

As a centerpiece of the campaign, seven life-sized orange doors are being installed at prominent locations throughout King County. These vibrant installations bring SOUND’s logo to life—an orange door that represents a welcoming entry point to hope, healing, and recovery. As “The Orange Door” of King County, SOUND provides access to vital mental health and substance use services for more than 15,000 individuals each year. Follow SOUND on Instagram and LinkedIn to see where the doors are popping up and join the movement toward hope, healing, and recovery.

“For nearly 60 years, SOUND has been opening the door to better futures for people across King County,” said Katrina Egner, president and CEO of SOUND. “This campaign is a celebration of that legacy and a call to action. The need for accessible, compassionate behavioral health care has never been greater—especially as funding uncertainties threaten the critical services we provide.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

The Orange Door campaign aims to reduce stigma and spark conversations around mental health challenges, which affect tens of thousands of local residents each year. Community members are encouraged to find the orange doors throughout May and interact with the installations—scanning QR codes to learn more about SOUND’s programs and how to support or access services.

As part of the Orange Door initiative, SOUND will also be featured during KEXP’s Music Heals Day on May 29. From approximately 9-11am, community members can visit SOUND’s Activation Stations in the KEXP Gathering Space to learn more about life-changing clinician trainings, mental health resources and the Orange Door initiative.

“King County is at a crossroads,” said Eddie Pasatiempo, chief impact and community engagement officer at SOUND. "The county is facing a growing behavioral health crisis, rising homelessness, and increasing pressure on public funding. Our community must be informed and empowered to make a difference. At The Orange Door, we provide pathways to healing every day—but we can't do it alone. We’re calling on community leaders and businesses to stand with us and invest in a stronger, healthier future for everyone in King County."

SOUND is one of the largest and most comprehensive community behavioral health providers in the region, offering a wide range of services—including mental health care, substance use treatment, housing support, and youth and family programs. The majority of SOUND’s clients are covered by Apple Health (Medicaid), positioning the organization as a critical safety net for those who face the steepest barriers to care.

SOUND's services are designed to meet people wherever they are—at home, in schools, shelters, or hospitals. Notably, the organization’s Mobile Rapid Response Crisis Team (MRRCT) helps reduce pressure on local emergency departments and law enforcement by providing skilled, trauma-informed crisis intervention on the ground.

The nonprofit is also leading innovation through the development of three Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) in Capitol Hill, Auburn, and Bellevue-Redmond, offering an integrated, holistic model of care that emphasizes long-term recovery and support.

“Every orange door tells a story,” said Egner. “It’s a reminder that recovery is possible—and that it often begins with a single step: reaching out. We want people to know that whatever they’re going through, SOUND is here to help.”

To learn more about the Orange Door campaign, access services, or support SOUND Behavioral Health’s mission, visit sound.health.

About SOUND Behavioral Health

At SOUND Behavioral Health, we believe everyone deserves a door to hope, healing, and recovery. For nearly 60 years, we’ve been that door for thousands in King County, serving over 15,000 individuals annually. With more than 600 dedicated team members across 16 locations, SOUND meets people where they are—at home, in shelters, hospitals, or schools. As “The Orange Door” of King County, we are more than a provider—we are a community committed to opening doors to brighter futures.

liz@firmani.com 9712172866

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.