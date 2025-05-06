Sky City Casino Hotel and Quick Custom Intelligence Enter into a Key Strategic Endeavor

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Sky City Casino & Hotel are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking strategic alliance that is set to transform the gaming and hospitality landscape in the New Mexico market. This dynamic collaboration represents an exciting fusion of advanced technology and exceptional guest experiences, with Sky City Casino proudly leading the charge. By leveraging QCI's cutting-edge data analytics platform, this endeavor aims to redefine how casinos operate, providing unparalleled insights into player behavior, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering personalized guest experiences like never before. This bold move positions Sky City Casino at the forefront of innovation, setting a new standard in how technology can drive the future of gaming and hospitality.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era, where the seamless integration of artificial intelligence, data-driven decision-making, and world-class service will create an unmatched environment for entertainment and hospitality in the region.

Pierson Siow, Director of Operations of Sky City Casino & Hotel, shared his excitement about this alliance, stating, "We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with QCI. The QCI platform is truly a game-changer for our player development, marketing and slot departments, and we’re confident it will not only optimize our operations but also enhance the quality of service and entertainment we provide to our valued guests. With QCI’s innovative solutions, we’re poised to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience in the New Mexico market. This collaborative endeavor perfectly aligns with our commitment to excellence and innovation."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, expressed his satisfaction with this newly established alliance, stating, “we place immense value on agreements that are built on mutual respect, a shared vision, and a strong commitment to innovation. Our collaboration with Sky City Casino exemplifies this kind of relationship. From the very beginning, we have been deeply impressed by the Sky City team’s dedication, their passion for excellence, and their relentless focus on delivering extraordinary guest experiences. I am incredibly proud of what we have already achieved together and even more excited for the future. This strategic endeavor represents a unique opportunity to set new benchmarks in the New Mexico market, and I am confident that together, we will redefine what’s possible in the gaming and hospitality industry."

ABOUT Sky City Casino Hotel

Acoma Business Enterprises (ABE), owned and operated by the Pueblo of Acoma, operates Sky City Casino Hotel located in central New Mexico. Sky City Casino Hotel offers a range of gaming options and multiple amenities to compliment. From over 550 slots, live table games, live bingo, a restaurant, and over 120 rooms in a newly remodeled hotel. The Casino aims to create a fun and welcoming atmosphere for both locals and visitors alike. The Pueblo of Acoma itself is a National Historic Landmark, and one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in what is now the United States. Since 1100 A.D., the Pueblo sits atop a sheer-walled, 367-foot sandstone bluff in a valley studded with sacred, towering monoliths. Acoma is known worldwide for its unique art, rich culture, and world-renowned pottery.

Technology is forever changing and QCI’s Enterprise Platform affords Sky City the ability to view and analyze player data through the eyes of advanced A.I. technology. This birds eye view not only enhances our existing player development system, but it will also provide a detailed “road map” to streamline our internal processes, resources and increase revenues. The combination of Acoma Business Enterprises and QCI’S business successes, knowledge, and expertise in the gaming and hospitality industry is a perfect blend of the past meeting the present.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning.

As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

