'Verses: Rhymes from My Heart' by Dr. Michael Riger Now Available on Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Heartfelt Collection of Poetry Celebrating Love, Nature, and Life’s Quiet ReflectionsAfter years of writing poems privately for friends and family, Dr. Michael Riger has released his debut poetry collection, Verses: Rhymes from My Heart , now available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle formats. This heartfelt volume brings together decades of quiet reflection, emotional insight, and poetic expression, offering readers a gentle, honest, and deeply human look at life, love, and everything in between.Verses: Rhymes from My Heart isn’t about literary prestige or lofty acclaim, it’s about connection. Written over the course of many years, these poems are rooted in real emotion and lived experience. They offer a window into moments that might otherwise pass unspoken: the warmth of a long-held memory, the stillness of nature, the comfort of deep love, and the bittersweet rhythm of time.With retirement offering Dr. Riger the opportunity to revisit this creative passion more fully, this debut collection represents not only a creative milestone, but a sincere offering to readers seeking reflection, peace, and resonance through poetry.From Quiet Reflection to Shared ExpressionDr. Michael Riger has been writing poetry quietly for decades. His poems have long been shared only in intimate circles, offered to loved ones during birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and special occasions. For over 40 years, while running a busy orthodontic practice, poetry was his private outlet: a space to slow down, express gratitude, ponder life, and turn emotions into words.Now retired from orthodontics, Dr. Riger finds more time to return to this lifelong love. Verses: Rhymes from My Heart is his first published collection, brought into the world by encouragement from friends and family who have long cherished his poetry. Some pieces are new, others were penned many years ago but all are united by the gentle rhythm and thoughtful insight that define his voice.A Collection Rooted in Love and HumanityAt its heart, Verses: Rhymes from My Heart is about connection. The poems explore love in its many forms; romantic love, enduring companionship, the quiet bonds of family, and the emotional connection we feel to places and memories. There are verses that recall falling in love, the shared rituals of long-term commitment, and the heartache of absence.Each poem feels like a letter, carefully composed and full of feeling. There’s a timelessness to these reflections: they speak to experiences we all share, offering moments of emotional recognition and warmth. Through the natural rhythm of rhyme and the simple clarity of language, the collection invites readers to pause, reflect, and remember the power of love in everyday life.Nature as a Mirror of the SoulOne of the recurring themes in the collection is the presence of the natural world. Dr. Riger writes with reverence about landscapes, changing seasons, and quiet natural beauty. Whether describing a sunrise walk, a peaceful snowfall, or the turning of the leaves, nature becomes both backdrop and metaphor, reflecting inner emotions and offering healing through observation.His poems often point to the ways in which nature helps us understand ourselves. The stillness of a winter evening, the return of spring blooms, the rhythm of waves—each moment in the natural world becomes a way to make sense of the emotional world within.For readers who find comfort in nature or who seek meaning in life’s quieter rhythms, these poems offer peace and insight.A Journey Through Time, Memory, and MeaningAlongside themes of love and nature, Verses: Rhymes from My Heart delves into memory, time, and the evolution of life. Some poems reflect on youth and wonder, while others carry the weight and wisdom of age. There are verses that mark loss, celebrate growth, and meditate on how quickly the years pass.But these are not nostalgic laments, they are gentle reminders of how full and rich life becomes when we take the time to reflect on it. Dr. Riger’s background in psychology and history informs his deep interest in how people grow, connect, and make sense of their lives. His poems don’t offer easy answers; they ask meaningful questions and leave room for the reader’s own thoughts and feelings.Dr. Michael Riger is not a career poet, and he doesn’t claim to be. His poetry is not the product of workshops or formal training, but of lived experience. He majored in psychology and history in college and spent over four decades as a dedicated orthodontist. But through it all, writing remained a quiet passion, an outlet for emotion and creativity that accompanied him through every chapter of life.He has always enjoyed writing and reflection, and finds the act of turning thoughts into rhythmic language both relaxing and rewarding. Many of his poems were written simply to mark a moment or honor a loved one. Over the years, more and more people encouraged him to publish a book and now, he finally has, with more poems still to come.This first collection is not an attempt to make a literary statement. Instead, it is an offering, from the heart, for the heart.An Invitation to Reflect and FeelVerses: Rhymes from My Heart is for anyone who values emotional connection, personal reflection, and the beauty of everyday moments. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been reading poetry for years or if you’re just beginning. These poems are accessible, heartfelt, and grounded in truth.Each piece in the collection has been written with care and honesty, and together they create a larger picture, one of a life thoughtfully lived and deeply felt. Readers will find comfort, resonance, and gentle inspiration in these pages.Whether you’re looking to revisit your own memories, reconnect with your emotional world, or simply enjoy a quiet moment with a book that feels like a friend, Verses: Rhymes from My Heart offers just that.

