Medicaid Is A Lifeline for Individuals with Down Syndrome

Global Down Syndrome Foundation – Policy Statement

Denver, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Global Down Syndrome Foundation published its Policy Statement on how potential changes to Medicaid can affect individuals with Down syndrome and their families and issued a call to action.

Congress and the Administration are considering changes to the Medicaid program, a shared federal-state program that provides health insurance coverage, medical care and services for low-income Americans, as well as Americans with disabilities, including those with Down syndrome. While income eligibility limits vary by state, individuals with incomes from $967/month to $2,901/month can qualify for Medicaid coverage and services.

As policymakers debate and consider changes to this vital program, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) urges Congress to safeguard and strengthen the Medicaid program, recognizing its indispensable role in supporting individuals with Down syndrome and others with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Background

Down syndrome is a chromosomal condition caused by having an extra copy of chromosome 21. It is the most common chromosomal condition diagnosed in the U.S., affecting about 6,000 babies born every year. Americans with Down syndrome often have complex medical needs. While it is important to note that people with Down syndrome are genetically protected from certain diseases such as solid tumor cancers and certain types of heart attack and stroke, unfortunately they are also more at risk for other diseases. For example, they are at a higher risk for diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, leukemias, autoimmune diseases such as hypothyroidism and alopecia areata, congenital heart disease, and sleep apnea.

Medicaid is the primary source of health coverage for individuals with Down syndrome, providing critical medical, long-term services, and home and community-based support. A 2023 study published in JAMA Health Forum, Medicaid Enrollment and Service Use Among Adults With Down Syndrome, which studied enrollment patterns, identified 123,024 with Down syndrome, over 25% of the Down syndrome population, enrolled in Medicaid between 2011 and 2019. While Medicaid coverage eligibility is based on household income relative to the federal poverty level, people with disabilities such as Down syndrome can qualify for Medicaid coverage through the Social Security Administration’s Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits program. To qualify, individuals must have a medically determinable physical or mental impairment that prevents substantial gainful activity and is expected to last at least 12 months or result in death, and meet certain monthly income and asset limits.

The Importance of Medicaid Coverage

Medicaid provides coverage that supports the unique needs and health challenges facing people with Down syndrome, including:

Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS): Supports independent living and prevents unnecessary institutionalization.

Supports independent living and prevents unnecessary institutionalization. Specialty Medical Care: Covers treatment for co-occurring conditions common among people with Down syndrome, including congenital heart defects, thyroid disease, hearing loss, vision impairment, sleep apnea, gastrointestinal conditions, and autoimmune disorders.

Covers treatment for co-occurring conditions common among people with Down syndrome, including congenital heart defects, thyroid disease, hearing loss, vision impairment, sleep apnea, gastrointestinal conditions, and autoimmune disorders. Therapy Services: Funds physical, occupational, and speech therapies that promote functional independence and quality of life.

Funds physical, occupational, and speech therapies that promote functional independence and quality of life. Personal Care Support: Assists with activities of daily living, including bathing, dressing, and eating.

Assists with activities of daily living, including bathing, dressing, and eating. Behavioral Health Services: Supports mental health care and behavioral interventions for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Supports mental health care and behavioral interventions for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Medical Equipment and Supplies: Provides access to durable medical equipment like hearing aids, orthotics, wheelchairs, and communication devices.

A Call To Action

GLOBAL supports efforts to improve the Medicaid program. However, we have deep concerns regarding proposals under consideration to significantly reduce federal funding, impose block grants that would diminish funding, and enact onerous eligibility restrictions that would result in people with Down syndrome being denied coverage or reducing current coverage for essential services. Protecting Medicaid is not just fiscally responsible — it is a moral obligation to ensure that individuals with Down syndrome and others with IDD can lead full, meaningful lives with the care and support they deserve. GLOBAL urges the Congress and Administration to protect Medicaid to ensure that people with Down syndrome and other vulnerable populations continue to have access to quality and affordable healthcare services under Medicaid.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 110 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook, X, Instagram , and LinkedIn.

Attachment

Anca Call Global Down Syndrome Foundation (720) 320-3832 anca.consultant@globaldownsyndrome.org Victoria Esposito Global Down Syndrome Foundation 7147280663 victoria.consultant@globaldownsyndrome.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.